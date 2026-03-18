Things are looking bleak for the United States against Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic final. They trailed 2-0 and had to change pitchers. Soon, Team USA captain Aaron Judge received nasty memes after he struggled at the plate.

Not only that, but many fans took to social media to express their utter dismay at the Americans' performance.

“Team USA getting cooked by Venezuela what is going on???” @RADeMita posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Another user expressed some hope that the Americans can come back.

“I’m in disbelief but hopefully team USA has something up their sleeve!” @kondziela_julie posted.

One more user referenced the recent U.S. takeover of Venezuela and the arrest of their dictatorial leader, Nicolas Maduro.

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“We took their President so we giving them a trophy in return”@IrshadHussein11 posted on social media.

Eventually, Bryce Harper delivered for the Americans with a two-home run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. However, Eugene Suarez hit an RBI double in the top of the 9th to give Venezuela a 3-2 lead.

Going into the tournament, the Americans were the odds-on favorite. Much of that had to do with their roster, which included some of the top players in the MLB. Among them are Judge, Harper Cal Raleigh, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Clayton Kershaw, Mason Miller, and others.

The Americans are playing in their third consecutive World Baseball Classic final. In 2017, they won their first title over Puerto Rico. Six years later, the Americans would lose to Japan in the World Baseball Classic title game.