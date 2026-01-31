Former New York Yankees All-Star reliever David Robertson announced his retirement from professional baseball on Friday, closing the book on a long Major League career of 17 seasons with eight teams.

“I've decided it’s time for me to hang up my spikes and retire from the game I've loved for as long as I can remember,” the 40-year-old wrote in a statement on his personal social media pages. “Baseball has given me more than I ever dreamed possible over the last 19 seasons. From winning a World Series, to pitching in an All-Star game, to representing the United States and bringing home a World Baseball Classic Gold and Olympic silver. I've had the privilege of playing alongside amazing teammates, learning from outstanding coaches, and being welcomed into organizations that felt like family. To the trainers, clubhouse staff, front offices, and everyone behind the scenes, thank you for all that you do. And to the fans who supported me, thank you, your passion fueled me every single day.

Most importantly, thank you to my wife and children. Your love, sacrifice, patience, and dedication made this career possible. As I step away from the game, I'm excited to be home with my family, to focus on our farms, and to continue growing High Socks for Hope. Helping families rebuild after disaster has been one of the most rewarding parts of my life outside baseball.

Saying goodbye isn't easy, but I do so with deep gratitude for every opportunity, challenge, and memory. I'll forever be thankful for the game and for everyone who made this journey extraordinary.”

Drafted by the Yankees in the 17th round of the 2006 MLB Draft, Robertson reached the majors just two years later, making his debut on June 29, 2008. He recorded a 3.30 ERA in his first full season and contributed 5 1/3 scoreless postseason innings during the Yankees' 2009 World Series championship run. That title remains the final World Series won by the franchise.

Robertson spent his first six seasons setting up Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera and developed a reputation for escaping high-leverage situations, earning the nickname “Houdini.” It was in 2011 that Robertson painted a masterpiece on the mound, concluding the season with a 1.08 ERA over 70 appearances, 100 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings, 34 holds, and his only American League All-Star selection, while also receiving Cy Young and MVP votes.

After Rivera's retirement, Robertson assumed the closer role for the Yankees in 2014, saving 39 games with a 3.08 ERA. That was the first of three consecutive seasons in which he garnered at least 30 saves. Following that campaign, he signed a four-year, $46 million contract with the Chicago White Sox, where he amassed 30-plus saves in two full seasons before returning to New York in 2017.

Throughout his career, Robertson also pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies (three stints), Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Miami Marlins, and Texas Rangers. After succumbing to Tommy John surgery in 2019 and missing the entire 2020 season, he returned to remain an effective late-inning option well into his late 30s. In 2024 with Texas, he pitched a career-high 72 innings, posting a 3.00 ERA with 99 strikeouts.

In 881 regular-season games, Robertson racked up a 68–46 record, 2.93 ERA, 179 saves, and 206 holds. He struck out 1,176 batters in 894 1/3 innings, ranking among the most efficient strikeout relievers in MLB history. Only two pitchers have recorded more strikeouts in fewer innings. His 881 appearances rank 35th all-time, and his 179 saves rank 70th in MLB history.

In the postseason, Robertson pitched 47 2/3 innings across 43 games, garnering a 3.47 ERA and a 6–1 record. He also represented Team USA, winning gold at the 2017 World Baseball Classic and earning a silver medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Robertson retires having maintained a sub-4.00 ERA in 10 consecutive seasons from 2009 to 2018 and finishing with nearly 1,200 strikeouts, epitomizing a career distinguished by longevity, reliability, and sublime performance in high-pressure roles.