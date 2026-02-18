The MLB Players Association announced on Tuesday that Tony Clark has stepped down as executive director, ending his extensive tenure in the role.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Clark resigned after an internal investigation found he had an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law, who began working for the union in 2023. Passan also reported that union leaders did not vote on an interim executive director during an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon, but a vote is expected on Wednesday.

Clark’s departure came while the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn, New York, was investigating OneTeam Partners, a licensing company launched in 2019 by the union, the NFL Players Association, and RedBird Capital Partners.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the union announced Clark's departure, who became the first former player to lead the MLBPA after taking over for Michael Weiner in 2013.

“The strength of this union is — and will always be — the solidarity of our membership,” the statement read. “We have a long history of fighting for the rights of every Player, and we're committed to making sure we can continue that fight successfully.”

February 18, 2026

Clark has played an important role in negotiating past collective bargaining agreements. He was involved in labor talks as a player before joining the MLBPA in 2010 as director of player relations. In 2013, he became executive director and later led negotiations for the 2016 agreement and the 2022 lockout, which delayed Opening Day by a week as talks stretched into March.

Before joining the MLBPA, Clark played 15 seasons in the majors. The first baseman posted a .262/.339/.485 career slash line with 251 home runs. He played for six MLB teams, spending most of his career with the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Clark is a former All-Star first baseman who later became the first former player to lead the union. He played from 1995 to 2009 and became active in union leadership soon after attending his first executive board meeting in 1999.

The timing is difficult for the MLBPA, as it prepares for negotiations with Major League Baseball owners before the current CBA expires on Dec. 1.

Owners are reportedly interested in pushing for a salary cap after big spending by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Kyle Tucker and the Mets’ signing of Bo Bichette. Owners could even dig in and move toward a lockout in 2027.