Manager Pat Murphy and the Milwaukee Brewers recently agreed to a new three-year contract extension. Craig Counsell, who managed the Brewers from 2015-2023 before leaving and taking the Chicago Cubs manager job in 2024, was asked about his thoughts on the Murphy contract extension.

“I’m thrilled for him. Thrilled,” Counsell said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Brewers fans turned on Counsell after he left to manage one of the team's rivals. He is often booed when the Cubs play in Milwaukee.

Craig Counsell reacts to be introduced in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/BtGSOqcdvX — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 27, 2024

Article Continues Below

Counsell's decision to manage the Cubs has led to more interest in the rivalry amongst fans. Murphy and Counsell have no problem with another, as there seems to be mutual respect between the two. With that being said, both managers are competitive and would love to lead their teams to a division title this year.

The Brewers and Cubs are the favorites in the National League Central. Chicago added players such as Alex Bregman and Edward Cabrera this past offseason. As a result, some believe Chicago can take back the division following Milwaukee's NL Central victory a season ago. While the Brewers were not the busiest team this past offseason — and they did trade ace Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets — Milwaukee features a ball club that often finds ways to compete.

The NL Central will be competitive as the Brewers and Cubs lead the way. With two of the better managers in baseball, it will be interesting to see which team ends up taking home the division crown.