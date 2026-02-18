Spring training games are just days away, and every team in the MLB will be trying to take down the back-to-back champion Los Angeles Dodgers this year. While the Dodgers are again stacked with superstars, there is plenty of talent spread across the league. So, who are the 50 best MLB players for the 2026 season?

Note: All stats are provided by baseball-reference.com

HM. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels, RF

Mike Trout is one of the best players in MLB history, but he just hasn't produced like a top active player in quite some time now, mainly due to persistent injury woes. Still, Trout's talent is undeniable, so he deserves a shout-out here. While a ranking outside of the top 50 shows how much the mighty have fallen, it isn't like Trout is that far off this list. His 556 plate appearances were the most since 2019 for the outfielder, and he blasted a respectable 26 home runs.

Jose Altuve, Byron Buxton, Alex Bregman, Jackson Merrill, Seth Lugo, Luis Arraez, Jazz Chisholm, and Ketel Marte all just narrowly missed inclusion on this list, too.

50. Jeremy Pena, Houston Astros, SS

The Houston Astros have great player development. Despite losing a number of star players from the World Series teams in recent years, they keep churning out new talent.

Jeremy Pena broke out in 2025. Despite technically having fewer at-bats than in any of his previous three seasons, Pena put up huge numbers when he was on the field. The shortstop batted .304 while playing elite defense at the premier defensive position.

49. Cade Smith, Cleveland Guardians, RP

Cade Smith wasn't as dominant in 2025 as he was in 2024, but the Cleveland Guardians reliever may establish himself as one of the very best bullpen players in baseball in 2026. He had a 1.91 and a 2.93 ERA over the last two seasons. Smith relies on a powerful and accurate fastball that hitters struggle with because of his long extension.

48. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers, DH

Christian Yelich has had an up-and-down career. Early in his career, he was a talented youngster, but one in the shadows of players like Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, J.T. Realmuto, and Jose Fernandez. He then joined the Milwaukee Brewers and became the MVP. That success was followed by an immediate fall from grace, but Yelich has bounced back in the last two years to prove that he is still a top-50 MLB player. A .315 2024 batting average was followed by 29 home runs in 2025.

47. Pete Alonso, Baltimore Orioles, 1B

Pete Alonso, a free-agent signee of the Baltimore Orioles, provides plenty of power for his new team. The former New York Met not only hit 38 home runs last year, but he added 41 doubles, proving he is more than just a hulking slugger. With so many young batters in Baltimore, Alonso's veteran presence may help take the team to the next level.

46. Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves, RF

There is stiff competition and tons of talent at right field in baseball right now. Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of seven right fielders on this list. Acuna is known for being the sole occupant of the 40-70 club. He hit 41 home runs and stole 73 bases in 2023, which is the last time Acuna was fully healthy. Unfortunately, Acuna may never get back to that level of production, especially on the base paths.

Injuries have sapped some of Acuna's athleticism and scared the Atlanta Braves off from using him aggressively as a runner. Acuna only had nine steals all of last season. As the Braves look to return to contention status after a down season, and as Acuna puts more time between his second ACL tear, perhaps the team will unleash Acuna again. If he returns to form, the Braves would be rewarded with one of the very best players in MLB.

45. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres, 3B

Manny Machado is one of the most consistent players in MLB. He is so consistent that he has batted .275 in each of the past two seasons, a number that is in line with his career batting average (.279) over 14 seasons. Machado's early days were filled with controversies, and some even considered him a dirty player. Now he is widely regarded as a pillar of stability and steadiness.

44. William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers, C

Cal Raleigh is the best catcher in baseball. William Contreras and Will Smith are in a close battle for second place, although a bounce-back season from Adley Rutschman could put him in the conversation. Contreras gets the edge here. The catcher is a two-time Silver Slugger. He is a solid framer on the defensive side, too.

43. Eugenio Suarez, Cincinnati Reds, 3B

Eugenio Suarez smashed 49 home runs for the second time of his career last year. He spent a portion of the season with the Seattle Mariners, marking the second time he had provided power for that team. Suarez is now returning to Cincinnati for a second stint with the Reds. Suarez isn't great outside of providing power, but his ability to hit home runs can't be overlooked.

42. Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies, SP

Zack Wheeler is one of many members of the Philadelphia Phillies to make this list of the best players in MLB. The Phillies have all the talent in the world; they just haven't been able to break through and find playoff success. Wheeler's 2025 season ended prematurely, but he will give his team his all over the next two years before he retires. Wheeler is a perennial Cy Young contender, although he has never actually won the award as baseball's premier pitcher.

41. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies, 1B

Bryce Harper was one of the most highly touted prospects ever as a prospect in 2010. He is still going strong all these years later. The catcher-turned-outfielder-turned-first baseman made his MLB debut in 2012. The one thing that has eluded the two-time MVP is a World Series title. The Phillies have long had the roster capable of hoisting the Commissioner's Trophy, but will this be the year Harper actually wins the big one?

40. George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays, RF

George Springer won a World Series MVP way back in 2017. He returned to elite form years later, leading the Toronto Blue Jays to a World Series appearance in the process. Springer had 32 home runs and batted .309 in his revitalization at age 35. The question is, will the resurgence carry into 2026?

39. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs, CF

Pete Crow-Armstrong is baseball's newest five-tool star. He can hit for contact or power, he has plenty of speed on the basepaths and in the field. Crow-Armstrong is a Gold Glover with range and arm strength, too. The centerfielder should take another step forward this season.

38. Hunter Greene, Cincinnati Reds, SP

Once viewed as a potential two-way player, Hunter Greene has thrived since specializing as a pitcher. Greene is one of the game's great flamethrowers. His fastball consistently hits triple-digits, which is a rarity for starters.

37. Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds, SS

Eyes are glued to the TV screen when Elly De La Cruz plays baseball. De La Cruz is an athletic specimen, and it shows with highlight play after highlight play. He is a frequent on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays because of the magic he makes on defense, and he is a lightning bolt on the base paths. De La Cruz had 67 stolen bases just two years ago.

36. Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers, LF

The Detroit Tigers are full of unheralded players, outside of their ace pitcher, who is arguably the best hurler in baseball, but more on him later. Riley Greene is one of the cogs in the machine on offense. Although he strikes out a lot, that is an okay price to pay for such prowess as a power hitter. Greene blasted 36 home runs and 31 doubles last season.

35. Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays, 3B

While he didn't have rookie eligibility, last season was Junior Caminero's first full-time season with the Tampa Bay Rays. He played like a superstar, blasting 45 home runs en route to an early-career All-Star appearance. More All-Star nods are to come in Caminero's future, and he could very well blow this ranking out of the water and become one of the megastars of MLB.

34. Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees, SP

Gerrit Cole's track record includes having claim as the best starting pitcher in baseball. Tommy John surgery kept him out for the season last year, and he won't be available for the New York Yankees on Opening Day this go around, either. When Cole is ready to go, and if he returns to form, the Yankees have the ultimate weapon joining the top of their rotation.

33. Nick Kurtz, Athletics, 1B

Nick Kurtz burst onto the scene to win AL Rookie of the Year honors, and he is the only player coming off their first season to appear as one of the top 50 MLB players here. Kurtz blasted 36 homers in his first year of major league ball, proving that his slugging ability is sustainable even against the best pitchers in the world.

It wasn't just all about blasting balls over fences for Kurtz, though. The 2024 first-round pick was ninth in on-base percentage (.383). Kurtz's slugging percentage (.619) was third and sandwiched in between Shohei Ohtani and Cal Raleigh, so if he can prove his rookie season wasn't a fluke, he can easily rank inside the top 10 next season.

32. Edwin Diaz, Los Angeles Dodgers, RP

Edwin Diaz was the top free agent reliever available, so to nobody's surprise, the Dodgers lured him to Los Angeles. The back-to-back champions keep spending money, and it keeps working. Now they have one of the top closers in all of baseball. Diaz had a 1.63 ERA last season.

31. Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants, SP

Logan Webb is the king of endurance and really carries a heavy burden for the San Francisco Giants. He has led the NL in innings pitched in each of the past three seasons. Despite facing batters so consistently and constantly pushing his body to the limits, Webb remains one of the most steady pitchers in baseball.

30. Kyle Tucker, Los Angeles Dodgers, RF

The aforementioned Diaz may have been the best closer on the open market, but he wasn't even the biggest free agent get for the Dodgers. They also signed Kyle Tucker, arguably the best player overall in free agency. Los Angeles has spent billions, and Tucker, who has championship experience in his own right, will help them push for a three-peat. Speed was perhaps the one thing lacking with the Dodgers, and Tucker is a threat to steal 30 bases.

29. Geraldo Perdomo, Arizona Diamondbacks, SS

Geraldo Perdomo was an All-Star in 2023, but 2025 was his true breakout campaign. The shortstop hit 20 home runs and batted .290. Perdomo isn't quite a household name yet, but he performed like one of the best MLB players last season. Another season with a high WAR (7.0 in 2025) will catapult him into superstar status.

28. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies, SS

Trea Turner hits for contact and is one of the fastest players in baseball. His. 304 batting average was the top mark in the NL last year, and he stole 36 bases. It isn't like Turner doesn't fit the modern game, though. He provides plenty of pop and has surpassed the 20-home run mark in four of the last five seasons.

27. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers, SS

It wasn't long ago that Corey Seager had one of the best postseason runs ever and led the Texas Rangers to a World Series title. The two-time World Series MVP's numbers were a little bit down last year, but everybody knows just how dangerous he is come October. Seager is far from a 162-game player, which keeps him down in these rankings, but his ability to scale up when necessary proves he has the talent up there with the very best players in MLB.

26. Cristopher Sanchez, Philadelphia Phillies, SP

The Phillies have a two-headed pitching monster, and Cristopher Sanchez surpassed Zack Wheeler as the team's true ace last season. Wheeler's 8.0 WAR was the best among pitchers, which led to his finishing second in Cy Young voting. Sanchez has a huge frame and is only getting better.

25. Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers, 1B

Regression has been expected out of Freddie Freeman for years now, but he produces at a high level year in and year out. Freeman is particularly potent in the postseason, where he always elevates his game. His clutch gene has regularly been on display in big postseason moments. His 2024 World Series Game 1 walk-off grand slam is one of the best World Series moments ever, and he one-upped himself with an 18th-inning walk-off homer in Game 3 of the 2025 World Series.

Freeman's regular season numbers have been just slightly down in recent years, which prevents him from ranking higher than this, but everybody has full confidence that he will step up to the plate when it really matters.

24. Mason Miller, San Diego Padres, RP

Mason Miller was traded to the San Diego Padres at last year's trade deadline. The closer and his triple digits fastball went on a tear in 22 games with his new team. Miller had a 0.77 ERA with the Padres and allowed just seven total hits. Teams facing the Padres better hope to have the lead before the ninth inning, because they aren't going to get it if Miller is put into the game.

23. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres, RF

Before missing the 2022 season because of a PED suspension, Fernando Tatis Jr. launched 42 home runs. He may never get back to that level, but he has moved past the suspension quite well. Tatis got on base 36.8% of the time while launching 25 home runs last year, which are numbers in line with each of his last three seasons.

His athleticism has really been on display in the outfield since converting from shortstop, too. He earned a Gold Glove at the position for the second time despite right field being arguably the most stacked position league-wide, although most of the great right fielders are more known for their bat than their glove.

22. Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves, 1B

Matt Olson is the modern-day Cal Ripken Jr. as a new school iron man. The Atlanta Braves star has played in all 162 games five times in his career, including in four seasons in a row. He was even active for all 60 games during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.

Playing a less taxing position like first base makes this an easier feat to accomplish, but Olson gives it is all in the field. In fact, he is the premier defensive player at first base in all of baseball. Olson provides plenty of offensive pop, too. He has 185 home runs over the last half-decade.

Article Continues Below

21. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers, SS

Usually, as players get older, they are likely to transition away from the premier defensive spots. Not Mookie Betts, though. Betts played full-time at shortstop last season, illustrating that he is just the ultimate ball player. Betts' offensive production is trending the wrong way, but his team keeps winning, so he still needs to be viewed as one of the best players in the sport.

20. Rafael Devers, San Francisco Giants, 1B

The Red Sox have to be biting their tongue for trading Rafael Devers now that Alex Bregman, his supposed replacement, has signed with the Cubs. The former third baseman is going to the other corner on a full-time basis now. Without the distractions he faced last season, Devers' production should return to form.

19. Max Fried, New York Yankees, SP

Max Fried won 19 games last season, the most of any starting pitcher. He will operate as the Yankees' ace until Gerrit Cole returns to the rotation, but even then, Fried may continue as New York's top pitcher. On top of a lively arm, Fried is a standout defensive player who has won four Gold Glove awards.

18. Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies, DH

Kyle Schwarber is certainly one of the most unorthodox players in baseball, but his playstyle certainly works for him. Once a disastrous defender, Schwarber plays almost exclusively at the designated hitter spot these days. He strikes out a ton, but his pitch selection is great, and he rarely swings at balls out of the strike zone.

When he does swing away, there is a good chance that the baseball will be launched over the outfield wall. Schwarber led the AL with 56 home runs and 132 RBIs last year. He also had 108 walks to boot. Maybe Schwarber's style isn't all that unorthodox. Perhaps he has just taken modern baseball to the extreme.

17. Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks, RF

Corbin Carroll hits to the gaps and has the speed to do damage on the basepaths. This is why he is perennially the best triples hitter in baseball. Carroll had a league-leading 17 triples last season. This speed is also on display in the Diamondbacks outfield, as well as when it comes to stealing bags. Unfortunately, the start of the season is in jeopardy for Carroll because of a broken hand.

16. Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles, SS

The Baltimore Orioles as a whole struggled last season. Gunnar Henderson was still great, but he didn't even play up to his lofty potential. A great young core should improve while led by one of the best young stars in baseball this year. Henderson had a nagging shoulder injury that slowed him down in 2025.

15. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers, SP

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has done nothing but win in MLB. The three-time NPB triple crown winner joined the Dodgers and has won a World Series title in both of his seasons. Considering how highly touted he was coming out of Japan, his rookie season was almost a little bit of a disappointment from a statistical perspective. He proved he is for real in year two, even winning World Series MVP honors.

14. Aroldis Chapman, Boston Red Sox, RP

Aroldis Chapman, one of the greatest relievers in MLB history, was left off the 2025 top 50 rankings. That was a mistake, and baseball fans should never overlook the two-time Reliever of the Year who is known for his triple-digits fastball. Despite being 37 years old last season, Chapman had a career-best 1.17 ERA. Despite his age, the unfathomable speed on his heater doesn't seem to be going anywhere.

13. Bo Bichette, New York Mets, 3B

Bo Bichette was second in baseball in batting average (.311) and hits (181), despite missing time at the end of the season with an injury. It was an incredible bounce-back season for Bichette that ended with him helping the Toronto Blue Jays into the World Series. He left the team in free agency and will now be playing third base, so only time will tell how he transitions into this stage of his career.

12. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets, SS

Like another Met who will appear on this list, Francisco Lindor got off to a slow start before heating up in a big way as the season went on. Lindor provides rare offensive production from the shortstop position while still locking things down on defense. He is a four-time Silver Slugger who has won two Gold Gloves.

11. Garrett Crochet, Boston Red Sox, SP

Garrett Crochet's transition from reliever to starter has been a huge success. In his first year with the Red Sox, Crochet led the AL in innings pitched (205.1), proving he had the stamina for a role at the top of Boston's rotation. Crochet also led the league with 255 strikeouts. Crochet's sweeper is one of the most unhittable pitches in baseball.

10. Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners, CF

Julio Rodriguez bounced back from a somewhat down season in 2024 and cemented his case as a top 10 MLB player heading into 2025. Rodriguez has incredible range and a cannon of an arm out of centerfield. He is an aggressive base runner who has power, evidenced by his three 30-30 seasons. Still just 25 years old, Rodriguez should only continue getting better, too.

9. Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians, 3B

Jose Ramirez is one of the most consistent players in MLB. The third baseman has been above .270 in batting average in eight of the last 10 seasons. He had been above 20 home runs and 80 RBIs that frequently, too. Although Ramirez is getting older, he is running the bases with more aggression. Ramirez has over 40 stolen bases in each of the past two seasons.

8. Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals, SS

While Bobby Witt Jr.'s numbers might not pop off the page quite as much as the players above him on this list, he is arguably the best five-tool player in the league at this point. The numbers back this up. The Kansas City Royals star led baseball in hits (184) and doubles (47) last season. He won a Gold Glove, too, and Witt already has 105 home runs through four seasons.

7. Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners, C

Cal Raleigh is coming off one of the best offensive seasons by a catcher ever. He hit 60 home runs, which not only shattered the record among backstops, but it was the ninth-best mark by any player, regardless of position. That kind of offensive production from someone who plays a position as strenuous as catcher is truly remarkable. Raleigh isn't just a power hitter, though; he is a former Gold Glover, too.

6. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Toronto Blue Jays, 1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s talent was evident the second he set foot on an MLB diamond. He took the next step forward in 2025 and found more success in the standings. With Guerrero as their best player, the Blue Jays went from last in the AL East to one win away from being World Series champions. With Bichette leaving the championship core, Guerrero will have to be even better in order for Toronto to remain in contention.

5. Juan Soto, New York Mets, RF

While Juan Soto started off slow in his first season with the Mets, he ended the year back on track as one of the very best players in baseball. Soto combines power and plate discipline unlike anybody else. Soto has 84 home runs over the last two seasons, and he has led his league in walks four times in total. Last season was the first time Soto hadn't been above .400 in OBP, yet he still led the NL in that category. Despite having eight seasons under his belt, Soto is still just 27 years old and potentially just entering his prime.

4. Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates, SP

Paul Skenes, the No. 1 pick as recently as 2023, burst onto the scene as a rookie. Despite not starting the season on the major league roster, Skenes played fanstastically enough and quickly enough to be named an All-Star starter. His stats in year two were nearly identical in even more innings of action. Skenes had a 1.97 ERA and a .948 WHIP in 2025, both of which led the NL.

He is close to unhittable, but the Pittsburgh Pirates' lack of offense led to just a .500 winning percentage. With a better roster around him, there is no telling what the still just 23-year-old can do going forward.

3. Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers, SP

Picking between Skenes and Tarik Skubal as the best pitcher in MLB wasn't easy. Skubal gets the slight edge for now. The Tigers' ace will be playing under the biggest-ever contract ($32 million) from an arbitration hearing this season. The former Triple Crown winner has won the Cy Young award two seasons in a row. Another win would make him just the third Cy Young three-peater ever.

2. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees, RF

It is unfair to rank Aaron Judge as just the second-best player in MLB, but baseball fans are blessed to watch him and the next player on this list compete for 162-plus games per year nonetheless. Judge is coming off one of the greatest offensive seasons ever. His 2025 marks for batting average (.322), on-base percentage (.458), slugging percentage (.701), OPS+ (223), walks (133), and total bases (392) were all better than what he produced in 2022 when he hit 62 home runs for the AL record.

Judge is a mountain of a man who looks like he is built for a different sport. Anywhere on the football field, a front court position in basketball, or a role as a Roman gladiator would all suit Judge. Instead, he is the most feared hitter in all of baseball on a night-to-night basis. It is simply unfair that such an elite power hitter can get on base as consistently as Judge does. Judge's batting average was 20 percentage points higher than second place last season.

1. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers, DH/SP

Baseball fans can't take what Shohei Ohtani is doing for granted because it is truly unprecedented. Ohtani is both arguably the best hitter in baseball and one of the most talented pitchers in the sport. His success on both the bump and as a batter has direct results, too, as the Dodgers have now won back-to-back World Series.

Ohtani has a knack for making big plays in big moments. In the 2025 postseason alone, Ohtani had a three-home run game in which he struck out 10 batters as a pitcher while throwing over six scoreless innings. He also got on base nine times in Game 3 of the World Series. He even has the only 50-50 season to his name. Ohtani is already second with four MVPs, and there is certainly a path to him becoming the greatest baseball player of all time.