A lot can happen in a 162-game season, which makes predicting standings and postseason performances for all 30 MLB teams extremely difficult. Some things are clear, though. The Los Angeles Dodgers have the roster to three-peat and become one of the greatest teams in MLB history, but the rest of the league will be coming for them. A lot of big-name talent switched teams in the offseason, too. With that said, here is how the standings might end up by the end of 2026.

Note: All stats taken from baseball-reference.com

American League East

New York Yankees

Record prediction: 91-71

Postseason prediction: 1 seed, lose in ALDS

The New York Yankees didn't have as busy an offseason as usual, but they are going to do what they always do, and that is win a lot of baseball games. However, despite making the postseason in eight of the last nine seasons, the Bronx Bombers haven't won the World Series since 2009, and that pattern will continue this season. Giancarlo Stanton recently voiced his frustrations over never winning a title despite that being a yearly expectation in New York. Aaron Judge will carry them a long way coming off one of the best offensive seasons in MLB history, but the Yankees should have been more aggressive in free agency to keep up with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but more on them later.

Baltimore Orioles

Record prediction: 90-72

Postseason prediction: 4 seed, lose in World Series

The Baltimore Orioles went into last season with an exciting young core full of former top prospects, and they were expected to contend because of their young bats. Instead, the offense underperformed, leading to a 75-87 record and one of the most disappointing seasons in the league. Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, and Jackson Holliday were all the top prospects in baseball at one time or another, and they are just part of a deep core of former elite prospects. This is the year these prospects need to truly break out and become major league stars. They have the talent to make a World Series push, especially after reinforcing the young lineup with one of the best free agent classes. Pete Alonso, Ryan Helsley, and Chris Bassitt were added as free agents, and the team traded for Shane Baz and Taylor Ward. They probably should have added one more front-line starting pitcher.

Boston Red Sox

Record prediction: 81-81

Postseason prediction: N/A

The AL East is one of the best divisions in baseball on a yearly basis. The Boston Red Sox still have a lot of talent, and their roster has been fortified by a surplus of great prospects recently. However, the Red Sox traded Rafael Devers under the assumption that Alex Bregman would be their star third baseman going forward, but he bolted in free agency soon thereafter. Losing two of the best hot corner players in all of baseball inside of a year will come back to bite Boston this year.

Toronto Blue Jays

Record prediction: 80-82

Postseason prediction: N/A

The Toronto Blue Jays made a surprising run to the World Series last year. They were just one win away from hoisting the Commissioner's Trophy. Their Game 7 loss will come back to haunt them, as the Blue Jays won't be able to recreate their 2025 magic in 2026. The loss of Bo Bichette, in particular, will prove costly. A sub-.500 record would be a massive fall from grace for the reigning AL pennant winners, but it goes to show just how competitive the AL East is.

Tampa Bay Rays

Record prediction: 80-82

Postseason prediction: N/A

The Tampa Bay Rays are constantly tweaking their roster. That was evident again this offseason, as the team moved on from a number of their best players. In the recent past, cost-cutting moves haven't hurt Tampa Bay too much, but the AL East is too stacked for the Rays not to end up at the bottom of the division this year.

American League Central

Kansas City Royals

Record prediction: 86-76

Postseason prediction: 3 seed, lose in AL Wild Card

The Kansas City Royals won 86 games in 2024, and in the process, they became just the second team ever to go from 100-plus losses to the postseason from one season to the next. They could win 86 games and enter the postseason yet again in 2026. Bobby Witt Jr. is arguably the best five-tool player in baseball, and Salvador Perez is still the heart and soul of the franchise.

Detroit Tigers

Record prediction: 85-77

Postseason prediction: 5 seed, lose in AL Wild Card

The Detroit Tigers started off hot but faltered late last season. They picked things back up to win a playoff series, but their late-season struggles showed kinks in the armor. The Tigers should have an elite pitching corps this year, though. Back-to-back Cy Young winner Tari Skubal will be joined by Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander in the starting rotation. Valdez was one of the best starters on the open market, and Verlander made his name with the Tigers before going on to become one of the best pitchers of all time. The three-time Cy Young winner will give it his all in this homecoming.

Cleveland Guardians

Record prediction: 81-81

Postseason prediction: N/A

The Cleveland Guardians were the opposite of the Tigers. They trailed Detroit by 15.5 games in the standings at one point but got hot late to leapfrog them in the standings. That momentum was thwarted when Detroit ultimately beat them in the Wild Card round. Jose Ramirez is always steady, but this seems like a middle-of-the-pack team, evidenced by their .500 record in this prediction.

Chicago White Sox

Record prediction: 69-93

Postseason prediction: N/A

The Chicago White Sox have put a year between the worst season in MLB history and their current roster. They are getting better, but they are still a long ways away from being a truly competitive team. The Munetaka Murakami addition, in particular, has the potential to pay off in a big way.

Minnesota Twins

Record prediction: 69-93

Postseason prediction: N/A

The Minnesota Twins blew their roster up at last year's trade deadline, and it will certainly take a few years before they fully recover. The team reportedly tried to sign Framber Valdez to jumpstart their rebuild, but ultimately, they did little to improve in the offseason. Byron Buxton has also spent a lot of time hurt throughout his career, and after a career year last season, fans have to be worried that 2025 was just a flash in the pan for the uber-talented but often-injured outfielder.

American League West

Texas Rangers

Record prediction: 90-72

Postseason prediction: 2 seed, lose in ALCS

The AL West is wide open, so expect the Texas Rangers to take advantage of that. MLB fans are quick to forget that the last team to win the World Series before the Dodgers established a dynasty was the Rangers. The team doesn't look too different from their 2023 roster, either, so this could be the season they bounce back in a big way. If the Rangers are able to make the postseason, expect them to reach great heights come the Fall Classic because Corey Seager always elevates his game in October.

Athletics

Record prediction: 84-78

Postseason prediction: 6 seed, lose in ALDS

It wasn't long ago that the Athletics were viewed as potentially becoming one of the worst teams in MLB history. The team is still without a permanent home, but the rebuild took its course way faster than anybody would have guessed, and they will be ready to push for a playoff spot this season. Nick Kurtz, in particular, just may establish himself as one of the best players in baseball this year after an iconic Rookie of the Year campaign.

Seattle Mariners

Record prediction: 83-79

Postseason prediction: N/A

The Seattle Mariners went all in at last year's trade deadline, making moves for Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez. It led to an ALCS Game 7, but the Mariners weren't able to push through and reach the World Series for the first time in franchise history. Seattle remains the only team without a World Series appearance, but their window isn't closed, as they have a deep pitching staff and some really good offensive players. Seattle is projected to miss out on another go at postseason ball by just one game in these predictions, though.

Houston Astros

Record prediction: 82-80

Postseason prediction: N/A

The days of the Houston Astros being perennial ALCS threats are over. The team made the Championship Series or the World Series six times over a seven-year period before falling to Earth over the last couple of seasons. They've simply lost too much talent in recent years to continue contending. Houston's player development program is great, though, so don't be surprised if they develop a couple of really good players and exceed expectations this year.

Los Angeles Angels

Record prediction: 68-94

Postseason prediction: N/A

Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Angels haven't been able to curate a winning roster with Mike Trout on the team. Trout is one of the most talented players in MLB history, but playoff success has eluded him throughout his career. Trout has never won a playoff game, and that likely won't change this year. The future Hall of Famer hasn't shown any desire to leave town, either.

National League East

New York Mets

Record prediction: 94-68

Postseason prediction: 2 seed, lose in NLCS

While the Dodgers are the team most known for adding talent in recent years, the New York Mets are doing a pretty good job in their own right. The team signed Juan Soto to the biggest contract in sports history last year before adding Bo Bichette in free agency this go-around. Expect the financial investments to pay off with a productive 2026 season. However, everybody knows the Mets choke in the NLCS.

Philadelphia Phillies

Record prediction: 88-74

Postseason prediction: 4 seed, lose in NLDS

The Philadelphia Phillies have a championship-caliber roster stocked full with superstar talent, but they just haven't been able to get over the hump and push through in the postseason. Unfortunately, that may end up being the case again this year, especially because the Dodgers are in their way. The Phillies have an old core highlighted by Bryce Harper, JT Realmuto, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and Zack Wheeler. Their contention window might just be closed if they don't end up triumphant this season.

Atlanta Braves

Record prediction: 86-76

Postseason prediction: 6 seed, lose in NLDS

The Atlanta Braves were arguably the most disappointing team in 2025. ChatGPT predicted the team to win the World Series. Instead, they went just 76-86. The team should get back on track this year. The core from their 2021 World Series is still largely intact, so the Braves should increase their win total by double digits to make it three NL East teams in the postseason.

Miami Marlins

Record prediction: 72-90

Postseason prediction: N/A

With three NL East teams projected to make the MLB postseason, the Miami Marlins have an uphill battle ahead of themselves in 2026. If Sandy Alcantara returns to a Cy Young level, though, the team could outperform expectations. Then again, that may only increase his trade value and result in a haul of prospects joining Miami's ranks. Alcantara was one of the top trade candidates who wasn't moved last year, but he is still on the block this season.

Washington Nationals

Record prediction: 63-99

Postseason prediction: N/A

The Washington Nationals struggled last season. They might get worse now that their best player from last season, MacKenzie Gore, was traded to the Rangers. The Nationals will likely be one of the worst teams in baseball this season.

National League Central

Chicago Cubs

Record prediction: 85-77

Postseason prediction: 3 seed, lose in NL Wild Card

The Chicago Cubs' elite farm system is transitioning into players ready to make a big impact now. If the youngsters break onto the scene, and if Pete Crow-Armstrong plays like he did in the first half of last year, the Cubs could have a special season. There are plenty of variables that could lead to them underperforming, too. Regardless, they should be the favorites to win the NL Central.

Milwaukee Brewers

Record prediction: 84-78

Postseason prediction: N/A

The Milwaukee Brewers are perennially underrated, so perhaps they again blow this projection out of the water and vie for a playoff spot. After all, they quietly won the most games in baseball last year. The team is full of unheralded players, and they win games because of defense, speed, and intangibles, but even last year, they were just 22nd in home runs (166). That won't be enough to find similar success this season.

Cincinnati Reds

Record prediction: 84-78

Postseason prediction: N/A

The Cincinnati Reds were a surprising team to emerge in the postseason last season. They will push for the playoffs again but ultimately fall just short. Elly De La Cruz, Eugenio Suarez, and Hunter Greene all made the top 50 MLB players list, but the team may be a player or two short.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Record prediction: 78-84

Postseason prediction: N/A

Paul Skenes went 10-10 last season despite being arguably the best pitcher in MLB. That goes to show just how poor the team's offense was. Skenes should be able to win more games this year. The team brought in a number of bats, including Ryan O'Hearn, Marcell Ozuna, Brandon Lowe, and Jhostynxon Garcia to give an already impressive pitching group some much-needed help.

St. Louis Cardinals

Record prediction: 70-92

Postseason prediction: N/A

The St. Louis Cardinals have the second-most World Series titles in MLB history. The once proud franchise isn't in a great place now, though. A 70-92 record would result in not just a last-place finish in the NL Central, but one of the worst records in all of baseball.

National League West

Los Angeles Dodgers

Record prediction: 100-62

Postseason prediction: 1 seed, win World Series

The Dodgers were the 15th team ever to win consecutive championships. They've spent big in recent years, and that didn't stop this offseason. The team signed Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz, arguably the best free agent offensive player and arguably the best free agent reliever. Shohei Ohtani is the best player in MLB, the pitching staff is deep, and Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman know how to win games. A three-peat seems to be on the horizon.

San Diego Padres

Record prediction: 87-75

Postseason prediction: 5 seed, lose in NL Wild Card

The San Diego Padres have had a lot of star talent in and out in recent years. They still have a loaded roster featuring Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Nick Pivetta, Mason Miller, Jackson Merrill, and Xander Bogaerts. In this projection, they are eliminated in the Wild Card round for the second straight season.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Record prediction: 84-78

Postseason prediction: N/A

In these predictions, the 86-win Braves secure the final Wild Card spot, meaning the Arizona Diamondbacks are one of three teams with just two few wins to make the postseason. With Ketel Marte, Nolan Arenado, and Geraldo Perdomo, the Diamondbacks' infield is stacked. That goes without mentioning perennial triples leader Corbin Carroll. Unfortunately, facing the Dodgers 13 times a year won't do the team any favors when it comes to winning the final few games necessary to make the playoffs.

San Francisco Giants

Record prediction: 83-79

Postseason prediction: N/A

The San Francisco Giants made some late offseason moves to improve their projection here last second. Harrison Bader and Luis Arraez were just added to the roster. Unfortunately, it might not be enough to fulfill Logan Webb's wish of improving past a .500ish record. The Giants will be in the playoff picture at the end of the regular season, but they will fall just short of making the 12-team field.

Colorado Rockies

Record prediction: 53-109

Postseason prediction: N/A

In these predictions, the Colorado Rockies actually improve their win total by double digits from last season. That isn't saying much because the 43-119 Rockies had one of the worst seasons in MLB history last year. Their 119 losses last year were tied for the third most ever. They haven't gotten much better, but it seems unlikely that they can actually lose that many games again. Even so, the Rockies are the worst team in baseball.