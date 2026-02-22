Action is starting to heat up across the big leagues, with MLB spring training games underway. But on Sunday, that took a different meaning, at least in the early goings of the Cactus League game between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Arizona.

During the first inning of the contest, an emergency reported left fans confused, as action continued on the field.

Fans also headed for the exits after hearing the announcement to “please cease operations and leave the building,” as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Here's a video of that moment, shared by John Shea of The San Francisco Standard:

“Emergency has been reported” at Scottsdale Stadium. Robbie Ray keeps pitching. Fans confused. Umps say play on. Wild moment in the Cactus League. Check out this video. pic.twitter.com/XNd3yDVnTB — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) February 22, 2026

An hour later, Shea provided more information on what happened.

Article Continues Below

“What triggered the emergency warning at Scottsdale Stadium in the first inning? Someone was smoking in a restroom, and it set off the alarm. True story,” Shea reported via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Fortunately, the announcement was not because of a much more serious reason, and it doesn't seem that anyone got harmed during the chaos prompted by the alarm.

Play between the Giants and the Cubs has since continued, so that emergency call is now nothing more than a story to be told by everyone in attendance.

The Cubs entered the San Francisco game looking for their first win in spring training after opening their Cactus League campaign with losses to the Chicago White Sox and the Texas Rangers. The Giants, on the other hand, started the day with a 1-0 record after taking down the Seattle Mariners to start their spring training journey.