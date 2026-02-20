Athletics slugger Brent Rooker didn't hold back about the idea of a salary cap. He has made it clear that players are completely against the idea.

During an appearance on the Foul Territory podcast on Wednesday, the two-time All-Star gave his take on a potential salary cap.

“Salary caps are designed to suppress wages so owners can make more money. That’s pretty much it. That’s the goal behind them. They are not trying to accomplish anything else. That’s not good for players, that’s not good for the league, that’s not good for competitive balance or parity,” Rooker said.

"We're not going to tolerate that being implemented into our game."@Brent_Rooker25 says a salary cap won't do anything but suppress wages and make owners richer. pic.twitter.com/Zg89x6lFz6 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 19, 2026

His comments came shortly after former executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association Tony Clark stepped down on Tuesday amid an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law, who was hired as a union employee in 2023, and financial investigations. With the current CBA set to expire on Dec. 1, the union is without a permanent leader at a crucial time.

Some owners, pointing to big spending by teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets, and other big franchises, are expected to push hard for a salary cap. The Players strongly oppose that idea. Rooker made it clear they will not accept one. His statement echoed the stance of others around the league as the MLBPA looks for new leadership.

“We’re not going to tolerate that being implemented into our game,” Rooker added.

Meanwhile, last year, Rooker signed a five-year, $60 million extension with the A's through 2029 with a $22 million option for the sixth year. He hit 30 home runs last season and posted a .262/.335/.479 slash line.

The MLBPA has long resisted salary caps, but Clark’s departure creates uncertainty. Players say they remain united as negotiations approach, though the disagreement increases concern about a possible work stoppage in 2027.

Despite the players’ firm stance against a salary cap, the owners appear headed for a full-blown showdown.