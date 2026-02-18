The world of MLB was rocked to the core on Tuesday with the resignation of Tony Clark as head of the MLBPA.

However, the union didn't name his successor during a leadership call on Tuesday, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. According to his reporting, the leadership will coordinate another meeting tomorrow, hoping to have someone.

Clark resigned from his position due to the revelation of an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law. Also, Clark and the union are under a federal investigation for allegedly benefiting themselves from licensing money.

Clark played 15 years in MLB before becoming involved in the MLBPA in 2010. From there, he went from working in public relations to becoming the deputy executive director. Ultimately, Clark became the head of the MLBPA in 2013 following Michael Weiner's passing.

In the process, Clark became the first former MLB player to be in charge of the MLBPA.

He was actively involved in collective bargaining negotiations on behalf of the union. Clark led the way during the 2021-22 MLB lockout.

Article Continues Below

Furthermore, Clark was instrumental in the efforts to unionize minor league baseball players, which led them to join the AFL-CIO in 2022.

The MLBPA was founded in 1953. Former pitcher Bob Feller became its first president from 1953 to 1959. In 1966, the MLBPA officially became a union, and Marvin Miller became its head.

It was Miller who opened the doors for free agency and overturned the Reserve Clause along with Curt Flood.

He would go on to be the president until 1983. From 1985 to 2009, Donald Fehr was the president of the MLBPA.