The Los Angeles Dodgers feature the best roster in baseball. As MLB fans know, however, the best team doesn't always win the World Series. Anything can happen in October. While LA has taken care of business in each of the past two seasons, earning a three-peat may prove to be a daunting task.

Without further ado, here are four teams that represent the biggest threats to the Dodgers' World Series three-peat pursuit.

Beginning in the National League, the Phillies would likely need to take the Dodgers down in the National League Championship Series. Philadelphia has consistently featured one of the best regular season teams in recent years, but the postseason has been a challenge.

The Phillies' postseason woes make them a difficult ball club to trust in October. They are one of the few ball clubs that is seemingly capable of upsetting LA in a postseason series, however.

The hope is that Zack Wheeler will return and be healthy for the postseason. A Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo and Aaron Nola-led postseason rotation (heck, maybe Andrew Painter breaks out and makes the playoff rotation) sounds pretty good.

It's always been my opinion that bullpens win championships, and the Phillies feature a top-tier closer in Jhoan Duran. The overall relief core projects to be reliable.

Of course, any playoff team with Bryce Harper in the lineup is going to have an opportunity to win games. You don't record a .986 career postseason OPS by mistake. The guy was built for the big moments. Taking down the Dodgers will require multiple clutch swings, and Harper will be up for the challenge.

The Cubs have continued to strengthen their roster. Who would have thought that a ball club could actually improve in the same offseason they lost Kyle Tucker? Well, Chicago seemingly accomplished the feat by bringing in Alex Bregman, Edward Cabrera and others.

Chicago features a quality mixture of established veterans with postseason experience and young players who feature high ceilings. Bregman and Dansby Swanson have won championships, while Pete Crow-Armstrong (who is now an enemy of Dodgers fans given his latest comments) is one of the best young outfielders in MLB.

I'd like to see Chicago add another reliable reliever or two ahead of the mid-season trade deadline. Bringing in another starting pitcher wouldn't hurt either. Overall, the Cubs are building a roster that is poised to compete in October.

If the Dodgers get through the National League, it will require an American League squad to take them down. The Mariners fell just short of reaching the World Series last year, but they may be the biggest threat to the Dodgers of any team in baseball.

Beginning with the offense, Seattle re-signed Josh Naylor and brought in Brendan Donovan. Naylor brings the energy and Donovan is a versatile All-Star. Meanwhile, stars Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez set the tone in the lineup.

Yet, offense isn't even the Mariners' biggest strength. Seattle's starting rotation is loaded with talent. Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo, Luis Castillo, George Kirby and Bryce Miller are all All-Star caliber hurlers. The Andres Munoz-led bullpen projects to be impressive as well.

All four of the teams listed in this story have chances of upsetting the Dodgers. If I could only choose one of these squads to get the job done, I'd personally take Seattle in 2026.

Finally, our list concludes with the Yankees. Yes, I know, the Yankees were embarrassed by the Dodgers in the 2024 Fall Classic. I'm also aware that Yankees fans are upset because the ball club did not make many new additions this past offseason.

However, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon are both expected to return from injury in 2026. Adding those two guys to a rotation that already features Max Fried and Cam Schlittler is destined to catch the Dodgers' attention. As for the bullpen, having David Bednar and Camilo Doval in the same relief core will help matters in the 8th and 9th innings.

You can't talk about the Yankees without mentioning MVP Aaron Judge. Judge will need to be on top of his game in October in order for the Yankees to make any noise, but opposing pitching staffs will likely be especially careful with him. As a result, Judge will need his teammates to give him lineup protection.

Bringing Cody Bellinger back was crucial. Giancarlo Stanton and Jazz Chisholm Jr. can also help with the lineup protection. I still trust the Mariners more, but the Yankees are a sneaky choice here.