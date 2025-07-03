The Home Run Derby and MLB All-Star Game are right around the corner. The Atlanta Braves will be hosting the event at Truist Park, the stadium's first Mid-Summer Classic. MLB listened to the fans and brought team jerseys back to the game, but the derby will have unique jerseys. The Home Run Derby uniforms will honor Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth to commemorate their record-breaking homers.

“The Derby takes place on July 14 (7-14) and the All-Star Game on July 15 (7-15). In 1935, Babe Ruth hit his 714th home run with the then-Boston Braves. Nearly 40 years later, Hank Aaron broke Ruth’s record with his 715th home run in Atlanta. As tributes to Hank and Babe, National League players in the Derby will wear No. 44 on their jerseys, and American League players will wear No. 3,” a post from the MLB official account reads.

Ruth played just 28 games with the Boston Braves, returning to the city where he started his MLB career. He hit his final six homers with the Braves, his only stint in the National League. Aaron played 21 seasons with the Braves organization, 12 in Milwaukee and nine in Atlanta. Aaron broke Ruth's record in Atlanta on April 8, 1974.

This is, however, not the first time MLB has honored Aaron at the Home Run Derby. After he passed away in 2021, every Home Run Derby participant wore number 44. Now, as the Braves host the game, Aaron is honored once again. The dates of the All-Star Break are certainly an added bonus, as they go along with the record-breaking homers.

Only three players have been confirmed participants in the Home Run Derby. Ronald Acuña Jr will put on a show for the home fans, homer leader Cal Raleigh is locked in, and rookie James Wood will participate. Could Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani make another Home Run Derby appearance?

More MLB News
MLB rumors: Padres slapped with harsh reality on catcher trade market
MLB rumors: Padres slapped with harsh reality on catcher trade marketChris Spiering ·
Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the New York Mets during first inning at PNC Park.
MLB rumors: Royals interested in trade for Pirates’ 2-time All-StarZachary Weinberger ·
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning of the game at Dodger Stadium.
Javier Baez, Pete Crow-Armstrong All-Star nods complete full-circle 2021 tradeAbdullah Imran ·
MLB rumors: Insider puts Yankees, Tigers on Nolan Arenado trade watch
MLB rumors: Insider puts Yankees, Tigers on Nolan Arenado trade watchChris Spiering ·
Rob Manfred, Commissioner of the MLB, speaks to the media during Cactus League media day at the Arizona Biltmore on Feb. 18, 2025, in Phoenix.
Rob Manfred puts MLBPA leaders on blast amid CBA talksRussell Steinberg ·
Tarik Skubal looking happy, Matt Olson looking sad
2025 MLB Power Rankings, Vol. 16: A mid-season checkpointChristopher Hennessy ·