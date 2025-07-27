The Baseball Hall of Fame inductions are underway in Cooperstown, NY, with Ichiro Suzuki taking his spot in history. After a dominant 19 seasons in MLB, Ichiro was voted into the Hall on his first ballot. Ahead of his induction on Sunday, Ichiro spoke with MLB Network's Jon Morosi about his previous visits to Cooperstown.

“Coming to the Hall of Fame, it was almost like you get to push a reset button . . . This is a place I would come and cleanse myself and get a great feeling again,” Ichiro said, per Morosi.

The Mariners brought Ichiro over to the United States at 27 years old. In his first ten seasons, all in Seattle, he won ten Gold Gloves in right field. He also hit .331 with an .806 OPS during that decade, winning two batting titles and the 2001 AL MVP.

During that historic playing career, Ichiro found peace in Cooperstown. Many baseball fans have found tranquility on the shores of Otsego Lake, visiting their favorite players in the Hall of Fame. Ichiro had that experience during his playing career and now gets his name etched in history.

Ichiro is going into the Baseball Hall of Fame with CC Sabathia, Billy Wagner, Dick Allen, and Dave Parker. Despite starting his career so late, there is no debate that he belongs among this group. Ichiro is one of 33 players in MLB history with 3,000 hits and led the league in hits seven times. His dominance was unique and lasted a decade, making him a first-ballot inductee.

Sabathia, who played with Ichiro during his time with the New York Yankees, was also inducted on the first ballot. He is one of three lefties with 3,000 strikeouts and has won over 250 games.

Despite joining the league later than his peers, Ichiro made the Hall of Fame without any debate. Now, he can come to Cooperstown for peace and self-reflection and see his plaque.

