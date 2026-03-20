The upcoming MLB Opening Night broadcast of the New York Yankees vs. San Francisco Giants on Netflix will feature another Giants player, just in a different sport, as quarterback Jameis Winston enters the fray.

Netflix announced that Winston will be a “special guest” for the Yankees-Giants Opening Night game, which will take place on Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2026.

JAMEIS WINSTON ON OPENING NIGHT! The NY Giants quarterback will be a special guest for Yankees vs. Giants on #OpeningNight — the first-ever MLB game on Netflix. LIVE on Netflix March 25. Special coverage starts at 7PM ET | 4PM PT. pic.twitter.com/rTX2CGMJpm — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) March 20, 2026

It's unknown what being a “special guest” entails, but Winston could provide analysis of the game. After all, he played baseball in high school and was even drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 2012 MLB Draft before deciding to stick to football.

Winston won't be the only legend in the building for the game. There were negotiations to have Barry Bonds and CC Sabathia be part of the coverage.

This is also not Winston's first rodeo as a broadcaster. During the Giants' bye week during the 2025 season, Winston served as a guest analyst for FOX NFL Kickoff and FOX NFL Sunday.

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Perhaps Winston is setting himself up for a new career once he hangs up the cleats. He has a lot of charisma, and he would be an entertaining broadcaster if he decides to do it full-time. But, for now, he is set to enter the 2026 season with the Giants. This is his second year with the team.

How to watch Netflix's MLB Opening Night game between the Yankees and Giants

Netflix subscribers will be able to stream the Opening Night game between the Yankees and Giants on Mar. 25. At this point, Netflix has become accustomed to livestreaming sporting events. They have broadcast boxing matches in the past, and they air WWE Monday Night RAW live weekly in the United States.

Coverage for the game begins at 7 pm EST/4 pm PST. The game is set to start at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST. The game will be played at Oracle Park in San Francisco.