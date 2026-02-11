Baseball season is right around the corner. The San Francisco Giants will begin the 2026 season hosting the New York Yankees on Wednesday, March 25. The game will be showcased on Netflix at 5:05 pm PT. Then, Opening Day is the day after, with 11 games being played.

According to The Athletic, Netflix is trying to get legend Barry Bonds to be a part of the exclusive coverage.

“If a deal comes to fruition, Bonds is likely to be on site for the pregame and the postgame. An agreement is not yet in place.”

Elle Duncan will be the host for all of Netflix's sports pregame and postgame coverage. According to the article, Netflix is also trying to land Hall of Famer CC Sabathia to pair alongside Duncan on the Yankees side. The play-by-play announcer and color analyst have yet to be decided for Opening Day. However, there is a good chance that you hear from Sabathia and Bonds during pregame and postgame coverage.

Article Continues Below

Netflix is going to showcase the 2026 Home Run Derby, which is the day before the All-Star Game in Philadelphia. Netflix will also show the “Field of Dreams” game in Iowa between the Phillies and Minnesota Twins.

Giants' manager Tony Vitello explained his reaction to beginning his MLB coaching career against the Yankees.

“You might as well start everything with a bang for our team next season,” Vitello said. “This is a group that felt like they underachieved a little bit last year. At the very least, they're hungry for more. That Opening Day is going to symbolize a lot of things. We're fortunate to have it here. It's the only game of the day.”