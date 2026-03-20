The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are set to play on Friday night. Karl-Anthony Towns is listed on the injury report for the game. While Towns has dealt with injury concerns at times this season, he listed on Friday's injury report with “personal reasons.” So, is he playing tonight?

Here's everything we know about Karl-Anthony Towns' status for the Knicks and Nets game on Friday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns' status vs. Nets

Towns is currently listed as questionable to play against the Nets, per the NBA injury report.

The Knicks will enter play with a 45-25 record. They are in third place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Nets, meanwhile, are 17-52 and in 13th place in the East.

As for the question of if Karl-Anthony Towns is playing tonight vs. the Nets, the answer is maybe.

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Knicks injury report

The Knicks have seven players listed on the injury report.

Karl-Anthony Towns (personal reasons): Questionable

Kevin McCullar Jr. (G League two-way): Questionable

Dillon Jones (G League two-way): Questionable

Trey Jemison III (G League two-way): Questionable

Pacome Dadiet (G League two-way): Questionable

Josh Hart (right knee patella femoral syndrome): Out

Miles McBride (pelvic core muscle surgery): Out

Nets injury report

The Nets also have seven players listed on the injury report.