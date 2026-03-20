The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are set to play on Friday night. Karl-Anthony Towns is listed on the injury report for the game. While Towns has dealt with injury concerns at times this season, he listed on Friday's injury report with “personal reasons.” So, is he playing tonight?
Here's everything we know about Karl-Anthony Towns' status for the Knicks and Nets game on Friday night.
Karl-Anthony Towns' status vs. Nets
Towns is currently listed as questionable to play against the Nets, per the NBA injury report.
The Knicks will enter play with a 45-25 record. They are in third place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Nets, meanwhile, are 17-52 and in 13th place in the East.
As for the question of if Karl-Anthony Towns is playing tonight vs. the Nets, the answer is maybe.
Knicks injury report
The Knicks have seven players listed on the injury report.
- Karl-Anthony Towns (personal reasons): Questionable
- Kevin McCullar Jr. (G League two-way): Questionable
- Dillon Jones (G League two-way): Questionable
- Trey Jemison III (G League two-way): Questionable
- Pacome Dadiet (G League two-way): Questionable
- Josh Hart (right knee patella femoral syndrome): Out
- Miles McBride (pelvic core muscle surgery): Out
Nets injury report
The Nets also have seven players listed on the injury report.
- Ziaire Williams (left hand soreness): Available
- Ben Saraf (left foot soreness): Available
- Noah Clowney (right wrist sprain): Out
- Egor Demin (left plantar fascia injury management): Out
- Terance Mann (illness): Out
- Michael Porter Jr. (left hamstring strain): Out
- Day'Ron Sharpe (left thumb surgery): Out