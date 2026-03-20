Former MLB player Jon Berti is drawing strong attention after a standout World Baseball Classic run, as his Team Italy production continues to fuel free agency buzz across the league. Playing for Team Italy, Berti delivered a dominant 1.132 OPS that quickly turned heads. The performance did not come quietly. It came under bright lights, against top competition, and it showed exactly what he can offer.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, at least 10 teams have already checked in. As a result, that level of interest speaks clearly. Teams see value. More importantly, they see fit.

Meanwhile, Berti’s profile remains unique. He brings more than just a bat. It is speed, pressure, and versatility all at once. He even led MLB in stolen bases in 2022. Because of that, his speed still changes games. It forces mistakes. It opens innings. At the same time, his career slash line of .256/.333/.357 shows a steady presence at the plate. He does not need to carry a lineup. Instead, he complements it. That is why, contenders are watching closely.

Is Jon Berti a contender’s missing piece?

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Berti’s next move feels intentional. He is not chasing just any contract. Instead, he wants a contender and a role that truly matters. More importantly, he wants to play multiple positions. Because of that, his flexibility gives him real leverage in this market. As a result, teams with October aspirations need players like this. Reliable. Adaptable. Ready for any moment.

Moreover, the World Baseball Classic only amplified that truth. Under international pressure, Berti looked comfortable. Confident. Locked in. That kind of presence matters to front offices. It suggests he can handle big stages. It suggests he fits playoff baseball.

Now, the decision shifts to timing. Which team makes the call? Which contender sees him as the missing spark? Because after this World Baseball Classic surge with Team Italy, one thing feels certain: Jon Berti will not stay available for long.