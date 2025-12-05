There will be more than one New York Giants quarterback in the broadcast booth this weekend, as Jameis Winston follows in Russell Wilson's footsteps during the team's bye week.

On Dec. 4, 2025, it was announced that Wilson would be joining CBS Sports as a guest on their NFL Today show on Sunday, Dec. 7.

Now, Winston will similarly join FOX NFL Kickoff and FOX NFL Sunday on Dec. 7. This is not the first time Winston has served in such a role. He was a correspondent during FOX's broadcasts leading up to Super Bowl 59.

Now, he will go into the studio for their broadcasts in Week 14. Perhaps this is setting Winston up for a career after his playing days are over. Of course, several former quarterbacks, such as Tom Brady, Troy Aikman, and Tony Romo, to name a few, have hopped into the booth after retiring from playing.

Why are Giants QBs Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson taking on new jobs during the bye?

Winston and Wilson may be setting themselves up as potential commentators after their careers are over. Both guys are in their 30s (Winston is 31 and Wilson is 37), so they are likely closer to the end of their playing careers than the beginning.

Additionally, they are both backup quarterbacks, now that rookie signal-caller Jaxson Dart is back from his concussion. This may give them more time to take on such jobs during the bye.

After the bye, the Giants will close out their year by playing the Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, and Dallas Cowboys.

Both Winston and Wilson signed with the Giants during free agency this year. Wilson won the starting quarterback job over Winston and Dart, but he was unseated in Week 4.

However, Winston did have to start two games in place of Dart, who suffered a concussion against the Chicago Bears. Winston played admirably in his place.

While the Giants didn't win either game Winston started, they only lost them each by seven points. Winston passed for 567 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the outings.