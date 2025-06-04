Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rōki Sasaki and New York Mets All-Star Kodai Senga finally met again on the mound. The meetup came ahead of the much-anticipated National League Championship Series rematch at Dodger Stadium. The Mets had edged the Dodgers 4–3 in extra innings during their previous encounter, adding even more intrigue to this matchup. The two Japanese stars were seen having a delightful conversation, and Senga appeared to give some tips to Sasaki.

Kodai Senga and Roki Sasaki catch up ahead of tonight's Mets-Dodgers game 🌟 pic.twitter.com/V68o28MZdE — MLB (@MLB) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Their last meeting came during the 2022 Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) season. Senga suited up for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, while Sasaki took the mound for the Chiba Lotte Marines. The Marines cruised to an 8–1 victory, with Sasaki earning the win and Senga taking the loss. Later that year, Senga exercised his international free agent rights and made the jump to MLB.

Article Continues Below

In December 2022, Senga signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Mets. His SoftBank career was loaded with accolades. He won the Japanese Triple Crown in 2020, captured five Japan Series titles, and earned three NPB All-Star nods. He also led the Pacific League in strikeouts twice and received two Best Nine awards. Senga made his MLB debut on April 2, 2023, in a 5–1 win over the Miami Marlins. He later earned a spot in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

Sasaki, in contrast, had a shorter but electrifying career in Japan. Before his Dodgers career, he made global headlines with a perfect game on April 10, 2022. In that match against the Orix Buffaloes, Sasaki struck out 19 batters to tie the NPB single-game record. He also fanned 13 consecutive hitters, setting a new world record. Sasaki needed just 105 pitches to complete the game. It remains the 16th perfect game recorded in NPB history.

The Dodgers signed Sasaki on January 22, 2025. Baseball America named him the No. 1 prospect ahead of the season. He made the Opening Day roster and debuted against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo. Sasaki recorded his first MLB strikeout against fellow Japanese star Seiya Suzuki. In May, the Dodgers placed him on the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder impingement.