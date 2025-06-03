The New York Mets are on a roll, and not even the reigning World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, were able to stop Francisco Lindor and company in a series opener at Dodger Stadium Monday night. Thanks in large part to Lindor's big outing at the plate, New York came away with a 4-3 win over the Dodgers, thus extending the Mets' win streak to four games.

But that was not the only streak that the Mets successfully sustained with that victory. They have also now won 27 consecutive games in which Lindor sent one deep, as pointed out by SNY Mets.

Lindor put the Mets in front early in the Dodgers game with a solo home run in the first inning off Dustin May. He got a strike on May's first pitch, which was a 95 mph sinker. May then made the mistake of offering Lindor the same pitch on his second throw, with the Mets star blasting it for a 415-foot homer.

The four-time All-Star would deal damage on the Dodgers again later in the game when he hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to put New York ahead by two runs. All told, Lindor went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs with zero walks and no strikeouts versus the Dodgers.

Pete Blackburn started for the Mets and pitched five scoreless innings while Edwin Diaz got the pitching win and Jose Butto the save.

Lindor is hitting home runs at a higher rate in the 2025 season than in previous years. In fact, his 5.1 home run percentage so far this year is his highest since he had the same rate in 2018 with the then-Cleveland Indians. Through 59 games in 2025, the four-time Silver Slugger has 14 home runs to go along with a batting line of .285/.355/.502.

It will be interesting to see whether Lindor can sustain his form and hit another home run in the second game of the Dodgers series this Tuesday evening. Los Angeles will have future Baseball Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw on the mound, against whom Lindor is 2-for-8 in his career with zero home runs, a walk and three strikeouts.