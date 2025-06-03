The New York Mets are on a roll, and not even the reigning World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, were able to stop Francisco Lindor and company in a series opener at Dodger Stadium Monday night. Thanks in large part to Lindor's big outing at the plate, New York came away with a 4-3 win over the Dodgers, thus extending the Mets' win streak to four games.

But that was not the only streak that the Mets successfully sustained with that victory. They have also now won 27 consecutive games in which Lindor sent one deep, as pointed out by SNY Mets.

Lindor put the Mets in front early in the Dodgers game with a solo home run in the first inning off Dustin May. He got a strike on May's first pitch, which was a 95 mph sinker. May then made the mistake of offering Lindor the same pitch on his second throw, with the Mets star blasting it for a 415-foot homer.

The four-time All-Star would deal damage on the Dodgers again later in the game when he hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to put New York ahead by two runs. All told, Lindor went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs with zero walks and no strikeouts versus the Dodgers.

Article Continues Below
More New York Mets News
Jun 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) rounds the bases during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Francisco Lindor on verge of breaking Curtis Granderson’s franchise recordMike Gianakos ·
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) catches a fly ball during the game against the Chicago White Sox.
Mets’ Juan Soto slump could force offensive upgrade before deadlineJosh Davis ·
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field.
Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso set new Mets duo franchise recordChristopher Hennessy ·
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at Citi Field.
Mets’ Juan Soto just needed to play Rockies to hit dingers againZachary Weinberger ·
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at Citi Field.
Mets’ Juan Soto reacts to finally ending long home run droughtZachary Weinberger ·
New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) reacts after a defensive play by third baseman Brett Baty (not pictured) during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field.
Mets’ Kodai Senga means business with blunt take on NL-best ERAAlex House ·

Pete Blackburn started for the Mets and pitched five scoreless innings while Edwin Diaz got the pitching win and Jose Butto the save.

Lindor is hitting home runs at a higher rate in the 2025 season than in previous years.  In fact, his 5.1 home run percentage so far this year is his highest since he had the same rate in 2018 with the then-Cleveland Indians. Through 59 games in 2025, the four-time Silver Slugger has 14 home runs to go along with a batting line of .285/.355/.502.

It will be interesting to see whether Lindor can sustain his form and hit another home run in the second game of the Dodgers series this Tuesday evening. Los Angeles will have future Baseball Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw on the mound, against whom Lindor is 2-for-8 in his career with zero home runs, a walk and three strikeouts.