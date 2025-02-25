When Didi Gregorius was at his MLB peak he produced back-to-back 4.5+ WAR seasons with the New York Yankees in 2017 and 2018. Known for his reliable glove at shortstop and decent pop at the plate, Gregorius seemed like a lock for a long career. However, just four years after producing a 4.9 WAR campaign in the Bronx, Gergorius couldn’t find a home in MLB and headed to Mexico for the 2023 season.

The 35-year-old infielder isn’t quite ready to give up on his dream of returning to the majors, however. Despite rumors of his baseball demise, Gregorius appeared on Hot Stove to set the record straight.

“No, I’m not retired yet, no… I’m still looking to play. Just see if I can get anything [in MLB]. If not, I’ll probably head down to Mexico again for a couple more years. And then if I don’t get anything then we’ll see what’s going to happen after that. But for now I’m still looking for a team,” Gregorius said via MLB Network on X.

The former Yankee has been playing in Mexico for the last two years after signing a deal with Algodoneros de Unión Laguna of the Mexican League in 2023.

Former Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius hopes to make MLB return

Gregorius was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery while still at the top of his game. The injury caused him to miss about half of the 2019 season with New York. He signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2020 when the Yankees failed to make him a qualifying offer. However, Covid cut his debut season in Philly short.

Didi’s luck didn’t change for the better in 2021, as his batting average bottomed out at .209. Gregorius blamed the Covid vaccine for his struggles that year. But unfortunately, he didn’t improve at the plate in 2022, enduring the worst season of his 11-year career. Ultimately, the Phillies released Gregorius after the trade deadline in 2022 and he hasn’t played in the majors since.

But Gregorius could be on the comeback trail. The former Yankee joined his old team at spring training where he combined two of his passions; baseball and photography.

“For me [photography's] something really important because it takes your mind off baseball for a little bit and you get to relax. So for me it’s a fun part of the game,” Gregorius explained, per MLB Network. “The first day [of spring training] I was just worried about photography and then the second day, that’s when I took grounders with the guys and see them move their feet and I talked to some of the young guys about moving their feet and gripping the ball,” Gregorius said.

“So that’s a good spot to be in. But not right now, because I’m still playing! But after, maybe in the long run I can do that,” Gregorius added with a smile.

Perhaps coaching in the Yankees organization is the next logical step for the baseball lifer. Whatever the future holds, it’s good to see Gregorius back on the diamond.