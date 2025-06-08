The Boston Red Sox picked up a much-needed 10-7 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday night, giving them an opportunity to win the series on Sunday. Along the way, though, the game was delayed for a very odd reason, and it led to a slew of reactions flying in on social media from fans who were baffled by what they had just seen.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, New York was attempting to rally from the 8-5 deficit they found themselves in. The game ended up having to be paused briefly, though, because a fan dropped a bucket of chicken on the field, leading the grounds crew to make a quick clean up. Soon after that, DJ LeMahieu hit a two-run single that cut the deficit to 8-7, giving the Yankees a shot to come out on top.

“We had a brief chicken bucket delay. One fell onto the right-field warning track. That led to a 2-run single by DJ LeMahieu, cutting Boston's lead to 8-7,” Chris Kirschner of The Athletic shared in a post on X.

Reactions to strange Red Sox-Yankees delay come flying in

Boston would respond by scoring a pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning to ice this game away, but the chicken bucket incident had already made its mark. After seeing the unique delay, fans began chiming in on social media about the incident, leading to some hilarious comments along the way.

@JoezMcfly on X credited the chicken bucket for New York's late rally, labeling the incident “The chicken bucket summoned rally.”

@YankeesNerds seemed to believe that the move was intentional, claiming, “That fan sacrificed his chicken bucket for a DJ hit!”

@yankeedoug27 humorously said, “SPLIT CHICKEN BUCKET comes through!!”

At the end of the day, the chicken bucket rally fell short, but just when you think you've seen it all, something new happens in the world of baseball that has never been seen before. Now, the Red Sox and Yankees will square off in the rubber match of this three-game series, with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET on Sunday night.