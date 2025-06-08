The Boston Red Sox picked up a much-needed 10-7 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday night, giving them an opportunity to win the series on Sunday. Along the way, though, the game was delayed for a very odd reason, and it led to a slew of reactions flying in on social media from fans who were baffled by what they had just seen.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, New York was attempting to rally from the 8-5 deficit they found themselves in. The game ended up having to be paused briefly, though, because a fan dropped a bucket of chicken on the field, leading the grounds crew to make a quick clean up. Soon after that, DJ LeMahieu hit a two-run single that cut the deficit to 8-7, giving the Yankees a shot to come out on top.

“We had a brief chicken bucket delay. One fell onto the right-field warning track. That led to a 2-run single by DJ LeMahieu, cutting Boston's lead to 8-7,” Chris Kirschner of The Athletic shared in a post on X.

Reactions to strange Red Sox-Yankees delay come flying in

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) follows through on a two run single against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Boston would respond by scoring a pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning to ice this game away, but the chicken bucket incident had already made its mark. After seeing the unique delay, fans began chiming in on social media about the incident, leading to some hilarious comments along the way.

Article Continues Below
More MLB News
The major league baseball logo is seen on signage near the player's entrance to the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum before the game between the Oakland Athletics and the Milwaukee Brewers.
MLB rumors: Phillies, Mariners, Cubs, Padres are ‘aggressive’ trade deadline buyersBenjamin Adducchio ·
Jarren Duran, Bo Bichette, Ryan O'Hearn all together with arrows pointing every which way all over the graphic.
2025 MLB trade deadline: Ranking 10 best players potentially availableBailey Bassett ·
image thumbnail
2025 Fantasy Baseball: Top 5 waiver wire pickups for Week 11Christopher Hennessy ·
Roses are seen placed at a Pete Rose statue on Opening Day between the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds.
Donald Trump’s role in Pete Rose’s MLB reinstatement revealedJosh Davis ·
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Kodai Senga, Roki Sasaki reunite before Mets-Dodgers showdownYasmin Edañol ·
image thumbnail
MLB rumors: Sandy Alcantara’s 8.47 ERA shouldn’t stop Cubs from making tradeBenjamin Adducchio ·

@JoezMcfly on X credited the chicken bucket for New York's late rally, labeling the incident “The chicken bucket summoned rally.”

@YankeesNerds seemed to believe that the move was intentional, claiming, “That fan sacrificed his chicken bucket for a DJ hit!”

@yankeedoug27 humorously said, “SPLIT CHICKEN BUCKET comes through!!”

At the end of the day, the chicken bucket rally fell short, but just when you think you've seen it all, something new happens in the world of baseball that has never been seen before. Now, the Red Sox and Yankees will square off in the rubber match of this three-game series, with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET on Sunday night.