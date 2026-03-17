As expected, it has been a thrilling match between Venezuela and Italy in the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic on Monday, with both nations refusing to succumb to the pressure.

The winner will face Team USA in the championship game. Team USA punched its ticket to the finale for the third straight time after surviving the Dominican Republic, 2-1, in the semifinals on Sunday.

In the seventh inning, Venezuela tied the count, 2-2, after Ronald Acuña Jr.'s huge hit allowed Andres Gimenez to score. The big play whipped the fans at loanDepot Park into a frenzy.

Ronald Acuña Jr's CLUTCH single to score Andrés Giménez ties it for Venezuela in the 7th inning 👏pic.twitter.com/NXhSU5576W — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 17, 2026

It got loud in Vice City.

Acuna, who plays for the Atlanta Braves in the MLB, has been instrumental for Venezuela throughout the tournament, and he showed that he does not shy away from a high-stakes affair.

Fans on X were also pumped up by Acuna's clutch hit.

“That Ronald Acuna Jr hit was so electric,” said @Jakerodgers22.

“This is Ronald Acuna’s WBC moment right here, man. Unless they walk the guy,” added @DiogoSantosHQ.

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“WHAT A 2-OUT RALLY. ALL CREATED BY RONALD ACUNA JR.,” exclaimed @Scuddy2x.

“Will Ronald Acuna Jr. say ‘We ate pizza' if they beat Italy?” asked @poemsway.

“Ronald Acuna. You were made for these moments. Please, big bro,” posted @NotTonyDennis.

The 28-year-old Acuna woke up Venezuela just when Italy was threatening to close it out and advance to the ultimate round.

As of writing, Venezuela is ahead by two, 4-2, in the 9th inning.

Venezuela and Italy are both looking for their first title in the World Baseball Classic.