Italy's Cinderella run in the World Baseball Classic has come to a heartbreaking end. Italy stunned the Baseball World after upsetting Team USA in the pool stages. They continued their magical run in the postseason, knocking out Puerto Rico to advance to the semifinals. Unfortunately, they ran into another white-hot team in Venezuela in the semifinals.

Italy fought till the bitter end, limiting the powerful Venezuela offense to four runs. Unfortunately, Italy themselves weren't able to muster up the same firepower they did in previous days. They dropped 4-2 to Venezuela, elimintating them from the World Baseball Classic and ending their incredible campaign.

Many will look back on this run as a truly impressive feat, something that the Italians can be proud of. However, right now, Team Italy is experiencing a ton of heartbreak. This video of the dugout following their loss encapsulated the emotions the team is feeling right now.

Italy had one heckua WBC! 👏 pic.twitter.com/uomSNfBEPT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 17, 2026

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Italy's playoff run this year was perhaps the most impressive feat in World Baseball Classic history. Facing off against semifinalist Mexico and the runner-ups Team USA in the group stages, no one expected the Azzurri to go deep in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Instead of Italy bowing out easily, though, they went and upset Team USA in the group stages before beating Mexico to earn a spot in the playoffs. That alone would have been impressive enough for Italy.

The Azzurri took it a step further in the playoffs. Facing off against Puerto Rico in the quarterfinals, Italy was once again deemed as the underdog. Instead of bowing out, though, the Italians balled out, outslugging the Puerto Ricans and winning 8-6. They went from upset candidates to a potential World Baseball Classic contender.

Against Venezuela, though, the clock struck midnight for the Azzurri's playoff run. The Italians held onto a two-run lead for most of the game, but the Venezuelans mounted a spirited comeback and tied the game in the seventh inning with former NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr's game-tying hit. More heroics from Maikel Garcia and Luis Arraez secured the victory for Arrepa Power.