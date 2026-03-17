The 2026 World Baseball Classic delivered another defining moment as Venezuela advanced past Italy in a high-energy semifinal. The matchup showcased not only timely hitting but also an atmosphere that felt anything but neutral.

The semifinal at loanDepot Park in Miami ended with Venezuela securing a 4–2 victory over Italy, sending the team to its first World Baseball Classic final.

Italy struck early, building a 2–0 lead. Venezuela responded in the fourth inning when Eugenio Suarez launched a solo home run to cut the deficit. The swing shifted momentum and set the stage for a late-game rally.

The turning point came in the seventh inning. With two outs, Ronald Acuna Jr., Maikel Garcia, and Luis Arraez delivered three consecutive RBI singles. Garcia’s hit gave Venezuela its first lead at 3–2, and Arraez followed with another to extend the advantage.

MLB Network shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, capturing the Royals third baseman's reaction after the game and capturing the atmosphere inside the stadium.

“This feels like we’re playing in Venezuela.”

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"This feels like we're playing in Venezuela." – Maikel Garcia on the atmosphere in Miami MLB Network + @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/8SEVPUj6Yw — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 17, 2026

Garcia’s comment reflected the overwhelming support from Venezuelan fans in Miami. The crowd created an environment that closely resembled a home game, with flags, chants, and sustained energy throughout.

The moment quickly resonated across the baseball world, underscoring the connection between the team and its fan base. That support provided a noticeable emotional lift in a high-pressure setting.

Now, Venezuela’s run to the 2026 final represents more than a milestone. It reflects a team fueled by clutch performances and unwavering fan support.

As the tournament continues, Venezuela carries momentum, confidence, and a sense of home into the championship stage, where it will face Team USA while seeking its first World Baseball Classic title, as the United States aims to become the second nation besides Japan to win multiple championships.