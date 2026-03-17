Ronald Acuna Jr. is a superhero in Venezuela right now after helping his country beat Italy, 4-2, on Monday to advance to the final of the World Baseball Classic for the first time.

Venezuela stole the momentum from Italy at the top of the seventh inning, started by Acuna's single that drove in Andres Gimenez for the game-tying score, 2-2.

They already had two outs before Acuna made the big hit, which electrified the crowd at loanDepot Park and pumped new life into Venezuela.

In an interview with FS1 after the game, the 28-year-old outfielder issued a remark that will only earn him more admirers.

“I was so excited, a lot of emotions, my family is there, everyone from Venezuela is there. As I said before, I just want to make my people proud, and that's what I did today,” said Acuna, who plays for the Atlanta Braves in the MLB.

“I don't think about anything. I just want to prove that when I'm playing, that's what I do.”

"I just want to make my people proud and that's what I did today" 🙌 Ronald Acuna Jr. after Venezuela defeated Italy to advance to the WBC championship 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Gnu7OqELhu — ESPN (@espn) March 17, 2026

Fans on X showered Acuna with praise.

“You can feel how much that win meant to him,” said @Andrew35487355.

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“This is why the WBC means so much to players,” echoed @rickky01.

“Acuna Jr. with that quote after sending Italy home. Man plays with a whole different motor when the Venezuelan flag is involved. Atlanta is taking notes,” added @jt_martin.

“Great game, Ronald. Now, please just stay healthy all year long for the Braves,” wrote @TJSalomone.

“Hearing Ronnie say that hits different. He’s not just playing, he’s carrying his country on his back and making every Venezuelan feel proud out there,” observed @Aba1937900.

Acuna and Venezuela will look to win their first title in the World Baseball Classic against Team USA, which is back in the final for the third straight time after beating the Dominican Republic, 2-1, on Sunday.

“USA has a really good team, we have a really good team too, let's see what will happen tomorrow,” said Acuna.