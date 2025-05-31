May 31, 2025 at 10:06 AM ET

Two of the best teams in Major League Baseball are going to blows this weekend, as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Yankees. Game 1 of the series didn't disappoint, as both Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge homered in the game. It was the first time that two reigning MVP winners homered in the same inning of a MLB game, per USA TODAY.

Los Angeles was able to out duel the Bronx Bombers, 8-5. While the game was a regular season contest, the atmosphere felt once again like an epic battle in last year's World Series.

“If you’re a baseball fan it doesn’t get much better than that, right?’’ Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy said. “It was a great baseball atmosphere. It was good to be part of it.’’

The Dodgers and Yankees meet again on Saturday.

The Dodgers, Yankees seem almost destined to meet again in the World Series

The Dodgers and Yankees are both setting a high standard in MLB this season. Both squads lead their respective divisions, as the season heads into June.

Judge hit his 19th home run of the season on Friday night. He went deep in the first inning. Ohtani then returned the favor by going deep in the bottom of the first.

Article Continues Below

“I thought he was copying me,’’ Judge said. “He’s impressive. He’s one of the best players in the game for a reason.’’

Ohtani then homered again, going deep once more in the sixth inning. It was part of a four run inning for the Dodgers, who were able to take the lead at that point.

“Both teams started on a really good note, and I really thought it was important to score in that situation knowing that momentum is really important in the game today,’’ Ohtani said.

Ohtani leads all of MLB this year in homers. With his two dingers on Friday, he now has 22 home runs on the season.

“Shohei would probably say it’s just like any other game,’’ Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, “but when you see the other reigning MVP on the other side and going out there and performing, that brings out even more of a competitor in Shohei.’’

Dodgers and Yankees fans clearly can't be disappointed seeing all of this high-octane offense.