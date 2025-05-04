Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen is going to soon have plenty of suitors for his services. The New York Mets and the New York Yankees are expected to be interested in the pitcher when he becomes a free agent, per USA Today.

“Gallen, who will be a coveted free agent this winter, certainly loves pitching in New York. He is 2-0 with 0.71 ERA and 21 strikeouts in two starts this season at Citi Field and Yankee Stadium, compared to 0-4 with a 7.01 ERA everywhere else,” Bob Nightengale wrote for the outlet.

This season with the Diamondbacks, Gallen has a 2-4 record with a 4.93 ERA. He has seven game appearances.

Arizona is 17-16 on the season heading into Sunday. The club is six games behind in the National League West, despite winning just three of their last 10 contests.

Zac Gallen will get interest from several MLB teams

The Mets and Yankees are just two teams that are likely to push for Gallen. Both clubs are seen as World Series contenders. Both teams are also looking for some strong pitching.

Gallen's last outing this season was against the Mets. He finished the contest allowing one earned run and two hits, through six innings of work.

“Since I’ve been here in 2019, Citi Field has kind of been a house of horrors for us,” Gallen said after that game, per AZ Central. “For us to come in here and get the monkey off our back — especially (since) they’re really hot right now. They’re a really good team.”

It's been a bit of a rough start to the season for the veteran hurler. His earned run average is higher than it has been since the 2021 season. That year, Gallen finished the year with a 4.30 ERA.

The Diamondbacks pitcher was named an All-Star in 2023. That season, Gallen also was selected as All-MLB First Team. For the last three seasons, Gallen has also won at least 12 contests. He picked up a career-high 17 victories in that special 2023 campaign.

The Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.