Experienced arms can make a key difference when attempting to make a Postseason run, and free agent reliever David Robertson is attempting to convince a team that he can help their bullpen down the stretch.

Will Sammon of the Athletic recently reported that Robertson, a former All-Star, has drawn interest from two clubs that are already familiar with his repertoire.

“Veteran right-hander David Robertson, a free agent since the end of last season, is throwing for interested clubs,” Sammon wrote.

“Several teams, including the New York Mets and New York Yankees, have at least recently looked into Robertson, league sources said. Multiple teams expect to attend one of his throwing sessions within the next week.”

Robertson last pitched with the Texas Rangers last September. Across 72 innings in 2024, he earned a 3.00 ERA and recorded 99 strikeouts. He declined his end of a mutual option with the Rangers, and instead chose a buyout as well as the ability to test free agency.

The 40-year-old has shown he can still compete despite his age. Further, his experience might encourage teams to take a closer look at the 2009 World Series champion.

Along with the Yankees, Mets, and Rangers, Alabama native Robertson has also pitched for the Miami Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, and Tampa Bay Rays. He owns a 2.91 career ERA and a 3.04 Postseason ERA.

The former All-Star has been a part of multiple playoff runs. Aside from winning the Fall Classic in 2009 with the Yankees, he was a member of the 2022 Phillies club that won the National League crown and fell to the Houston Astros in the World Series.

With the trade deadline approaching, a multitude of teams will be seeking pitchers. It is possible that a contender with multiple needs could look to add the veteran on a cost-effective deal while addressing other areas of concern through the trade market.

Both the Mets and Yankees need bullpen help. It is possible that David Robertson could make a return to the concrete jungle.