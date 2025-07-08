The New York Yankees are doing everything they can do get to the All-Star break. Aaron Boone's team has struggled at third base and with injuries to their pitching staff. Fernando Cruz's absence has put stress on a bullpen already having a hard time securing outs. Things will get more difficult after Mark Leiter Jr. got put on the injured list after an outing against the Cincinnati Reds.

Leiter Jr. suffered a lower leg injury against the Reds while covering first base, according to ESPN's Jorge Castillo. The injury leaves Boone without two of his best bullpen arms. Now, even more pressure will be on the likes of Luke Weaver, Tim Hill, and Ian Hamilton to pick up the slack.

Leiter Jr. has had a tough time over the last three weeks, going 0-3 over that stretch. While his injury is not a muscle issue, it has impacted his play since it happened. Now, he heads to the IL to recover, taking advantage of the All-Star break to do so. Unfortunately, the Yankees have to play in six more games without him before then.

At this point in the season, New York can't afford any more extended absences from their players. Leiter's injury makes a thin bullpen even thinner, even if general manager Brian Cashman makes a move before the trade deadline. With the six-year veteran at his disposal, Boone will have to get creative over the next week.

While having any player out is bad news, Leiter's absence could be a blessing in disguise. The Yankees' top priority at the deadline is to address the hole at third base. However, they could really use another reliever to deliver leads to their closers. Leiter and Cruz will make full recoveries, but having some backup for them could serve Boone and New York well.

The second half of the season carries high expectations for the Yankees. Unfortunately, they might have to start it without a few key pieces of their late-game strategy.