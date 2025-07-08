The New York Yankees are doing everything they can do get to the All-Star break. Aaron Boone's team has struggled at third base and with injuries to their pitching staff. Fernando Cruz's absence has put stress on a bullpen already having a hard time securing outs. Things will get more difficult after Mark Leiter Jr. got put on the injured list after an outing against the Cincinnati Reds.

Leiter Jr. suffered a lower leg injury against the Reds while covering first base, according to ESPN's Jorge Castillo. The injury leaves Boone without two of his best bullpen arms. Now, even more pressure will be on the likes of Luke Weaver, Tim Hill, and Ian Hamilton to pick up the slack.

Leiter Jr. has had a tough time over the last three weeks, going 0-3 over that stretch. While his injury is not a muscle issue, it has impacted his play since it happened. Now, he heads to the IL to recover, taking advantage of the All-Star break to do so. Unfortunately, the Yankees have to play in six more games without him before then.

At this point in the season, New York can't afford any more extended absences from their players. Leiter's injury makes a thin bullpen even thinner, even if general manager Brian Cashman makes a move before the trade deadline. With the six-year veteran at his disposal, Boone will have to get creative over the next week.

While having any player out is bad news, Leiter's absence could be a blessing in disguise. The Yankees' top priority at the deadline is to address the hole at third base. However, they could really use another reliever to deliver leads to their closers. Leiter and Cruz will make full recoveries, but having some backup for them could serve Boone and New York well.

The second half of the season carries high expectations for the Yankees. Unfortunately, they might have to start it without a few key pieces of their late-game strategy.

More New York Yankees News
New York Yankees second base Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) forces out Athletics catcher Willie MacIver (65) at third base and throws to first to complete the double play on a ball hit by shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) (not pictured) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. set for big 2nd base moveColin Loughran ·
New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil (81) is congratulated by teammates as he exits the game during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone provides pivotal Luis Gil injury updateColin Loughran ·
Silhouettes of George Lombard Jr and Spencer Jones in front of Yankee Stadium, Brian Cashman in background
2 Yankees’ prospects who must be untouchable in trade talksRussell Steinberg ·
New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) celebrates after defatting the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium
Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. teases All-Star Game ‘fit’Colin Loughran ·
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) prior to the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Camera catches Yankees player Anthony Volpe’s dad going off on Mets fanAlex House ·
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a two run home run during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field.
Aaron Judge gets 100% real about Yankees’ focus after ending skidChristopher Hennessy ·