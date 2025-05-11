Trade speculation has run rampant surrounding the New York Mets and Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. That trade interest now appears to be cooling, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“Regarding recent rumors, there’s nothing hot at the moment with the Mets and Luis Robert,” Heyman said on X, formerly Twitter. “They’ve checked on him in the past. CF isn’t a necessity but a potential area of interest down the road.”

That development is actually in stark contrast to what Bob Nightengale of USA Today has written recently. The Mets reportedly were very interested in Robert, while the White Sox were rumored to be wanting pitcher Blade Tidwell in return.

Robert has received interest from several teams, and not just the Mets. The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers have also made a push in recent months for the White Sox outfielder. Chicago hasn't bit though on any trade offer.

The Mets are having a strong season, with a 25-15 mark heading into Sunday. Chicago is headed in the opposite direction, with just 11 wins on the campaign.

Luis Robert Jr. has a relationship with at least one Mets player

Robert has a strong tie with at least one star on the Mets roster. That person is Juan Soto. Soto and Robert worked out together this past offseason.

Soto had nothing but positive things to say about that experience. It appeared that prior connection between the two players seemed to accelerate the Mets' trade interest in Robert.

Robert has frequently speculated that he will be leaving the White Sox. The star outfielder has had some strong seasons in the Windy City, but it's been trending down for him lately.

Robert is hitting better this campaign, with 16 total RBIs on the season. He had just 35 runs batted in all of last year.

Despite those stats, Robert is still having some troubles at the plate. He has just a .186 batting average on the campaign for the lowly White Sox.

In 2024, the White Sox outfielder finished the year with a .224 batting average and 35 RBIs.