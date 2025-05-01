The Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers agreed to a trade on Thursday, the Rangers announced.

“The Texas Rangers today announced that the club has traded RHP Daniel Robert, who was designated for assignment on Monday, to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for RHP Enrique Segura,” Texas Rangers PR wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Phillies, Rangers agree to early season pitching-led trade

Early in the 2025 season, the Phillies have endured ups and downs. They are 17-13 overall and in second place in the National League East, however. The 16-15 Rangers have enjoyed some positive moments, but they are trying to find consistency. Texas is currently in fourth place in the American League West.

Adding Daniel Robert gives Philadelphia extra pitching depth. The right-handed hurler recorded a 3.18 ERA across four appearances out of the Rangers' bullpen during the 2024 campaign. He has yet to pitch in a big league game in 2025. The 30-year-old could end up impacting the Phillies' bullpen at some point down the road.

The Rangers acquired Enrique Segura as part of the trade. Segura, a 20-year-old starting pitcher, has recorded a 3.18 ERA in the minor leagues so far in 2025. He is likely still a few years away from reaching the big league level, but Segura is an intriguing prospect.

This Rangers-Phillies trade is not going to make or break either ball club's 2025 season. With that being said, pitching depth is of the utmost importance without question. The Phillies add a reliever who can impact the team as soon as this year with the trade. Texas, meanwhile, boosts its starting pitching depth in the minor leagues.

Looking ahead, the Phillies will host the Washington Nationals in a Thursday night matchup at 6:45 PM EST. The Rangers are set to host the Athletics in a Thursday afternoon affair, with first pitch scheduled for 2:35 PM EST.