The Texas Rangers made team history on Wednesday night — just not the kind they were hoping for by the final pitch. Despite a dominant six-inning outing from veteran right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, the Rangers fell 7-1 to the Oakland/Sacramento Athletics after a ninth-inning implosion. The loss dropped Texas to 16-15 on the season and was their eighth defeat in the last 12 games. But even in defeat, the performance of Eovaldi continued a historic trend for the Rangers’ rotation.

Eovaldi gave up just one run on six hits while striking out eight and walking none. His outing lowered the Rangers' starting rotation ERA to 2.99 — the third-best mark in franchise history through March and April (minimum 20 games) and the lowest since 1983. Their 1.10 WHIP, meanwhile, is the best start by any Rangers rotation ever.

The right-hander now leads MLB with an absurd 15.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio, having tallied 46 strikeouts against just three walks in 2025. Manager Bruce Bochy continues to lean on Eovaldi as the rotation’s anchor, especially with fellow starters Jon Gray and Cody Bradford sidelined.

Rangers blow the game late, despite a dominant outing from Nathan Eovaldi

But even with their ace dealing, the Rangers couldn’t solve the A's bullpen or come through in the clutch. They went just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 runners overall, squandering multiple opportunities to take control of the game.

“You can’t let those chances go by, especially when your starter gives you that kind of outing,” Bochy said postgame. “We just didn’t get the hit when we needed it.”

The Athletics broke a 1-1 tie in the ninth inning, launching a six-run outburst that began with Brent Rooker’s go-ahead two-run homer off Luke Jackson. Lawrence Butler followed later in the inning with a grand slam, his first of the year, off reliever Shawn Armstrong to put the game out of reach.

For Texas, the late-inning collapse was especially frustrating given how well they’d responded offensively the night before, scoring 15 runs in a breakout performance. But inconsistency continues to plague the lineup.

Adolis García was a bright spot, driving in the lone run with a fourth-inning single that scored Marcus Semien. Josh Jung and García each had two hits, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the missed chances and bullpen meltdown.

On the flip side, the A’s have quietly put together a strong run, winning six of their last eight games. Their record now sits even with the Rangers at 16-15, both clubs sitting 2.5 games back of Seattle in a tightly packed AL West.

Thursday’s series finale will feature a marquee pitching matchup: AL ERA leader Tyler Mahle (1.14) takes the mound for Texas against the A's left-hander Jeffrey Springs (6.04 ERA), who is looking to rebound from a rough April.

With a chance to avoid a series loss and hold onto ground in the standings, the Rangers will need both Mahle’s continued dominance and a much cleaner finish than they managed Wednesday.