With two out on the board and Trea Turner up to bat, the Philadelphia Phillies needed something big to happen to break their 6-6 tie and secure a pivotal win over their division rivals, the Washington Nationals.

Sitting 2-0 with a man on third, Turner stood in the box waiting for the next pitch from Kyle Finnegan, but it never came, with the right-hander delivering the ball right into the dirt and forcing his catcher to scramble to recover it.

Seeing a chance to strike as the ball rolled towards first, Bryson Stott went flying down the line from third and beat the throw, with Finnegan failing to touch the bag before No. 5 touched paw to plate.

The results? Well, that would be a walk-off win for the Phillies.

THE PHILLIES WALK IT OFF ON A WILD PITCH

Wow, that's one of the darndest plays you will ever see in an MLB game.

After losing five straight games split between the Miami Marlins, the New York Mets, and the Chicago Cubs, the Phillies have gotten back on track over the past few games, winning the series against Kyle Tucker and company before securing this win over the Nationals. Now sitting in second place in the division, 4.5 games back from the white-hot New York Mets, the Phillies are coming into form heading into the summer, when their season is so often made or broken under the bright lights of Citizens Bank Park.

After coming up short in 2024, the Phillies didn't majorly re-tool their roster or go star hunting during the offseason, instead opting to bring back a roster that is more or less the same, with only a few upgrades on the margins. While their early-season success and been sporadic, with some major highs and concerning lows, in the end, the Phillies are more concerned about securing wins in October than April, even if a flashy victory by tcott's speedy base running will always be appreciated.