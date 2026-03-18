Team USA manager Mark DeRosa addressed his bench and pitching strategy after Venezuela built an early lead in the 2026 World Baseball Classic final, as FOX Sports: MLB on X, formerly Twitter, shared on the platform. In the clip, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal spoke with DeRosa during the live broadcast as scrutiny around lineup decisions and bullpen management intensified, with Team USA facing immediate pressure to adjust in a championship setting.

“Mark DeRosa talks about the pitching plan with Nolan McLean on the mound 🇺🇸

@Ken_Rosenthal caught up with the USA manager after Venezuela took an early 1-0 lead”

Mark DeRosa talks about the pitching plan with Nolan McLean on the mound 🇺🇸@Ken_Rosenthal caught up with the USA manager after Venezuela took an early 1-0 lead pic.twitter.com/y1DKslZ0BE — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 18, 2026

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The exchange captured the Team USA manager offering a real-time explanation of his approach as the championship game unfolded at loanDepot Park in Miami. Venezuela seized early momentum, breaking through in the third inning when Maikel Garcia brought home the first run with a sacrifice fly following baserunners from Salvador Perez and Ronald Acuna Jr. The pressure intensified in the fifth, when Wilyer Abreu hit a solo home run to extend Venezuela’s advantage to 2-0 in the top of the fifth inning.

On the mound, USA starting pitcher Nolan McLean—making a high-pressure start—faced immediate adversity, while Venezuela’s Eduardo Rodriguez controlled the tempo early by retiring the first seven hitters and limiting baserunners through four scoreless innings.

DeRosa's decisions continue to be scrutinized. His lineup adjustments, including benching established contributors, and his reliance on McLean in the final have drawn criticism throughout the tournament. The clip offers insight into how he plans to manage the deficit and structure his bullpen moving forward, without showing signs of urgency or panic.

What remains unclear is how aggressively Team USA will deploy its bullpen and whether offensive adjustments can counter Venezuela’s early pitching dominance as the game progresses into the bottom of the sixth.