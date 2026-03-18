The World Baseball Classic continues its surge in global popularity, as ratings reached new heights Sunday night. The USA vs. Dominican Republic semifinal delivered historic ratings for FOX Sports, further elevating the tournament’s audience across platforms. As the event grows, the matchup highlights its expanding international reach.

At loanDepot Park, the United States secured a 2–1 victory over the Dominican Republic to advance. The tightly contested game featured elite talent and postseason-level intensity throughout. As a result, the dramatic finish helped drive the World Baseball Classic to its largest television audience ever.

According to FOX Sports data, the broadcast averaged 7,369,000 viewers across FS1 and FOX Deportes. The audience peaked at 8,170,000 viewers late in the game. These figures set a new tournament viewership record and marked FS1’s most-watched telecast since 2019.

The performance is even more notable given the competition. The semifinal aired opposite the Academy Awards, yet still ranked as the weekend’s most-watched sporting event. This underscores the tournament’s growing appeal beyond traditional baseball audiences.

FOX Sports PR shared the milestone on X, formerly Twitter, emphasizing the significance of the achievement and its place in tournament history.

“The #WorldBaseballClassic has met the moment, and @FOXSports’ coverage continues to match it!

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Team USA's semifinal win over the Dominican Republic on Sunday delivered the most-watched #WorldBaseballClassic telecast of all time with 7,369,000 viewers across FS1 and FOX Deportes.

USA's ticket punch to the #WBC Final was the most-watched telecast on FS1 since 2019 (9th most-watched telecast on the network overall).”

The USA vs. Dominican Republic matchup built on the tournament’s earlier success. Previous games had already set audience benchmarks, signaling strong year-over-year growth. Overall, World Baseball Classic ratings in 2026 have risen significantly compared to past editions.

As the tournament continues to expand, moments like these reinforce its global impact. The WBC now stands as a premier international event, with viewership numbers rivaling major sports broadcasts. Ultimately, this record-setting game signals a new era for baseball on the world stage.