The 2026 World Baseball Classic has been all the rage in the baseball world. Altogether, the tournament has seen a 142% increase in viewership since 2023. Team USA captain Aaron Judge has gone so far as to say that the WBC has a better atmosphere than the World Series. That comment alone was much to the chagrin of former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter.

During a Fox Sports broadcast before the WBC final between the United States and Venezuela, Jeter made his case, per Bartstool Sports. More than anything, Jeter emphatically disagreed with Judge.

“I think the people that say [the WBC] is bigger than the World Series, never played in a World Series,” Jeter said.

"I think the people that say [the WBC] is bigger than the World Series, never played in a World Series” Derek Jeter isn’t buying all the hype

pic.twitter.com/qVwYFXCk4z — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 17, 2026

Earlier, Judge said that the WBC was bigger than the World Series because of its nationalistic fever.

“It's bigger and better than the World Series,” Judge said. “The passion that these fans have representing their country, representing their favorite players, there's nothing like it.”

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"I think the people that say it's bigger than the World Series never played in a World Series." Derek Jeter on Aaron Judge's recent comments. (via @MLBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/nzx4voslkx https://t.co/1VdGOinU0Q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 17, 2026

Jeter certainly knows a thing or two about the World Series. During his 18-year career with the Yankees, he won five World Series titles (1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, and 2009). In 2006, Jeter played for the United States during the inaugural World Baseball Classic.

Meanwhile, Judge, who is the current captain for the Yankees, has played in one World Series in 2024, but hasn't won one.

The United States is looking to win its first World Baseball Classic since 2017. In 2023, they lost to Japan in the title game. Conversely, Venezuela's best World Baseball Classic finish was reaching the semifinal in 2009.