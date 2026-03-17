The World Baseball Classic took center stage Tuesday as Team USA’s entrance quickly became a defining pregame moment in Miami. Ahead of the 2026 WBC final, players arrived wearing USA Hockey jerseys that fans instantly recognized. The coordinated look blended baseball energy with Olympic pride, putting Team USA in the spotlight on the global stage.

At loanDepot Park, United States players stepped off buses in game-worn sweaters from the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team’s gold medal run in Milan. Stars including Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, and Bobby Witt Jr. embraced the crossover moment. Each jersey carried history from Milan, where the hockey team defeated Canada to secure gold.

The collaboration stemmed from Pete Crow-Armstrong working alongside Olympic standout Jack Hughes. With support from Fanatics Authentic, they secured enough game-used jerseys for the entire roster and staff. As a result, the World Baseball Classic gained a powerful visual symbol of unity and momentum.

The official World Baseball Classic account shared the viral moment on X, formerly Twitter, capturing the team’s arrival and the meaning behind the tribute.

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“Team USA has arrived at the World Baseball Classic Final in game-used United States Men’s National Hockey Team jerseys.”

The moment quickly spread across social media, reinforcing the connection between two championship pursuits. It also added another compelling storyline to the highly anticipated United States vs. Venezuela championship clash, which is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Team USA enters the final after wins over the Dominican Republic and Canada in Miami. With Nolan McLean set to face Eduardo Rodriguez, the focus now shifts back to baseball. Still, the USA Hockey jersey entrance has already made an impression that will last.

As the World Baseball Classic builds toward its climax, Team USA’s tribute underscores a broader message. Winning cultures often overlap, and on this night, that connection was impossible to ignore.