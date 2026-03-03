The World Baseball Classic is set to begin in three days. Meanwhile, Team USA is looking to bolster its chances at winning given it star-laden roster.

On Monday, Team USA manager Mark DeRosa emphatically said that his team is, without a doubt, a “Dream Team” when asked, per MLB Network. The question was posed to him by Greg Amsinger.

“Is this the closest thing we've ever seen to baseball's version of a Dream Team?” Amsinger asked.

“I think absolutely,” DeRosa said.

Naturally, the concept of a “Dream Team” dates back to the 1992 U.S. Men's Basketball team at the Barcelona Olympics. They were the team that featured the best NBA players of the time.

In 2023, DeRosa was the manager of Team USA in that year's World Baseball Classic. Ultimately, they fell short of Japan in the final. Last April, DeRosas was named the manager for Team USA.

Since 2006, Team USA has competed in the WBC. In 2017, they emerged as champions after defeating Puerto Rico 8-0. This year, Team USA will feature Aaron Judge, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Alex Bregman, Clayton Kershaw, and Cal Raleigh. At the same time, they will be competing against Puerto Rico. Venezuela, the Netherlands, and Korea are in the tournament.

At one point, DeRosa was an MLB player from 1998 to 2013, playing for eight teams. They were the Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Guardians, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals, and Toronto Blue Jays.

After he retired, DeRosa became an analyst for the MLB Network. Prior to the World Baseball Classic, DeRosa had no prior managerial experience.