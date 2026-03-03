We are days away from the start of the World Baseball Classic. Team USA will play an exhibition game against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, followed by another against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, before heading to Houston, Texas, for group play.

This is going to be one of the best WBC's of all time, because it comes right after the Winter Olympics, where many Americans and citizens/fans in other countries want to continue waving their respective flags.

Team USA is favored to win the WBC in the betting world. Every sportsbook has the United States winning the crown over Japan and the Dominican Republic. The MVP race is going to be a battle as well, and USA captain Aaron Judge is expected to win the award over Shohei Ohtani.

FanDuel gives us the latest odds before the event starts on Thursday.

World Baseball Classic Odds: 2026 Winner Odds

USA: -110

Japan: +380

Dominican Republic: +410

Venezuela: +850

Mexico: +2200

Puerto Rico: +2500

Canada: +6000

Italy: +7500

South Korea: +8000

Cuba: +10000

Netherlands: +10000

Colombia: +10000

World Baseball Classic Odds: 2026 MVP Winner Odds

Aaron Judge: +750

Shohei Ohtani: +1100

Paul Skenes: +1600

Bryce Harper: +1700

Kyle Schwarber: +1700

Bobby Witt Jr: +1900

Logan Webb: +2000

Vladimir Gurerro Jr: +2200

Gunner Henderson: +2200

Juan Soto: +2700

That is a lot of talent out there representing their countries.

Team USA will take on Mexico for their third game, which will be the toughest game for the Americans. Mexico went on to beat the United States in 2023, but would lose to Japan in the semifinals in a heartbreaker in the 9th inning. Mexico is very good and is a sleeper for this tournament.

Japan should easily go 4-0 in group play. The toughest game they will play will be against South Korea. Japan will likely have the same run they did in 2023 unless they lose in the knockout rounds.

The Dominican Republic has the best offense/lineup in the tournament, and it isn't close. They are going to be a serious threat to win it all if the pitching steps up. The pitching is not on the same level as the bats they have in that lineup. They will battle with Venezuela which is a very good team also.

In the final group, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Cuba are going to battle for the top spot in the group. Puerto Rico is expected to win the group, but Canada and Cuba can find a way to get it done.