The stage is being set for the 2026 World Baseball Classic final. On Sunday, the United States punched its ticket to the title game with a 2-1 win over the Dominican Republic. Now they await the winner of the Italy/Venezuela semifinal on Monday.

Nevertheless, New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean was given the green light to start in the title game. It is an honor that he holds near and dear, per Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com. More than anything, McLean is beyond confident in his abilities to carry the U.S. to victory.

“I’m built for this,” McLean said. “I’ve been waiting my whole life for something like this.”

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa believes his team will have the advantage, considering they have the extra day off.

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“The schedule was set up well for us this time, a heck of a lot better [than in 2023],” DeRosa said. “We played three in a row last time, and that kind of taxed our bullpen.”

All in all, the Americans will be competing in their third consecutive World Baseball Classic final. They won it in 2017, defeating Puerto Rico, before losing to Japan in 2023. Going into the tournament, the Americans were considered the favorites. An upset loss to Italy ultimately didn't deter them.

Last season, McLean pitched in eight games with the Mets. Altogether, he finished with a 5-1 record, 2.06 ERA, and 57 strikeouts in his debut year.

In 2023, he was drafted by the Mets. The year prior, the Baltimore Orioles drafted him out of Oklahoma State University. However, McLean decided to return to Oklahoma State to play out his junior year.