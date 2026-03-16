The Dominican Republic and United States entered the World Baseball Classic semifinals on completely different trajectories. While the former demolished their opponents and captivated fans with their infectious enthusiasm and undeniable swagger, the latter lost to Italy and drew criticism for what some people thought was a lack of passion. The D.R. did not just pose a threat. This squad took the field as an unquestioned juggernaut.

And they left it in stinging defeat after putting up only one run on the scoreboard. The two titans produced a battle befitting of the hype, with pitching and defense defining Sunday's showdown in Miami, Florida's loanDepot Park. Controversial strike calls denied the Dominicans a fair shot at the end and overshadow what was an otherwise fantastic baseball game, but there are several reasons why Albert Pujols' club fell short.

And we must call attention to them here. Mistakes and shortcomings are magnified in a 2-1 loss, and there are four specific players who stand out as being most culpable for the D.R.'s elimination. The wounds may be fresh, but this feels like as good a time as any to discuss the low lights.

Fernando Tatis Jr. stumbled in big moments

A called strike three on Geraldo Perdomo below the zone ended the game and denied Fernando Tatis Jr. the chance to face San Diego Padres teammate Mason Miller with runners on first and third. The two-time Silver Slugger and two-time Platinum Glove winner slashed .400/.538/.700/.1.238 in the World Baseball Classic and could have potentially played the hero role in the ninth inning. However, instead of focusing on what could have been, we must acknowledge what actually did happen.

Tatis squandered multiple opportunities that could have vaulted the Dominican Republic to victory, starting in the bottom of the third. The three-time All-Star committed a cardinal sin: never make the final out while trying to take an extra base. Tatis sprinted from first and attempted to make it all the way to third following a Ketel Marte single, but team USA captain Aaron Judge fired a dart to throw him out.

The 27-year-old right fielder stayed on the ground and took a second to process the momentum-changing play, as did everyone else. Tatis would have slid into third safely on most occasions, but he still took an unnecessary risk with Juan Soto due up to bat.

Unless Paul Skenes throws a wild pitch or catcher Will Smith mishandles a ball — both of which are obviously possible — Tatis will not benefit from reaching third. He was in scoring position, regardless. The safe move in that situation is to trust an elite talent like Soto.

Tatis is not on this list for just one decision, though. Perhaps even more costly, he struck out swinging with one out and runners on second and third in the seventh inning. A bad call prevented him from possibly saving the day in the final frame, but he failed to come through when he did have the chance to do so.

Gregory Soto

When people predicted who would be the difference-makers or X-factors in this semifinals clash, Gregory Soto's name probably did not come up very often. The left-handed relief pitcher is a two-time All-Star, but he has posted a 4.00-plus ERA in consecutive seasons. Pujols likely preferred having a southpaw face Roman Anthony, which is a rational choice on paper. However, lefty-lefty matchups have proven irrelevant thus far when it comes to the 21-year-old phenom.

After getting a full count versus Soto, Anthony smashed a 421-foot home run to give Team USA the lead in the fourth inning. Neither squad scored again, so this mistake undoubtedly carries significant weight.

Expectations should have been tempered when factoring in Soto's current form and the Americans' robust lineup, but we cannot just let the 31-year-old off the hook. He was on the roster and therefore needs to deliver in a crucial spot.

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Juan Soto underwhelmed in World Baseball Classic

Juan Soto was also a victim of a called strike three that was below the zone — eighth-inning at bat against Garrett Whitlock — but he was also unable to capitalize on his chances earlier in the game.

The point I made earlier stands: Tatis should have trusted Soto to drive him home in the third. That being said, No. 22 did not live up to his reputation on this night.

The New York Mets superstar outfielder was the only batter in the top-half of the Dominican Republic lineup to go hitless versus Team USA. Facing reliever Tyler Rogers with runners on first and second in the fifth, Soto seemed poised to recapture momentum for the D.R. He grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Although the pitching was superb for both sides, more is demanded from a player of his caliber. Maybe he draws a lead-off walk or notches a big hit to lead off the eighth if the World Baseball Classic was using the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) Challenge System. Perhaps a huge inning ensues and the outcome is completely different. We can play around with “what ifs” all daylong, but as was the case with Tatis, Soto had indisputable misfires.

The Padres star third baseman is regarded as a big-game underachiever, and that was definitely the case in the World Baseball Classic semis. Despite recording a base-hit and enjoying an overall productive tournament, Manny Machado floundered at the dish on more than one occasion.

The most egregious instance occurred in the eighth. He chased multiple pitches, including a Whitlock slider that ended the at-bat and inning. Once again, the future Hall of Famer could not meet the moment. Unsuccessful results happen. This sport is cruelly fickle. But the problem is Machado's approach.

He simply looks like a different player in certain clutch situations. The three aforementioned individuals will probably all receive more blame for the D.R's loss, but the team captain should definitely be held accountable as well. San Diego desperately hopes Machado changes the narrative during the upcoming MLB campaign.