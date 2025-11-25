New York Mets fans received a clearer picture of the team’s free agency plan on Monday, and the message signals an aggressive winter ahead. Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns made it clear the club intends to pursue major targets. That stance places the MLB offseason under Stearns in the spotlight, especially with the Pete Alonso situation and the Edwin Díaz contract both unresolved as the winter months approach.

The tone was set after a surprising move that sent outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien. Trading a key part of the lineup created an immediate need in the outfield and raised questions about how the roster will be rebuilt. It also showed Stearns is willing to make significant changes early in the MLB offseason. That approach stems from an inconsistent 2025 season, which ended with an 83-79 record and a costly late slump. Injuries, bullpen issues and quiet late-game hitting left the Mets short of a postseason berth.

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), to share the quote from Stearns as he addressed what comes next for the organization this offseason.

Article Continues Below

“I think anything would be realistic right now.”

The comment reinforced how much support Stearns has from owner Steve Cohen. The Mets president of baseball operations noted Cohen remains open to backing the baseball operations department if the moves align with long-term goals. The approach includes efforts to keep Alonso, retain Diaz and pursue a top outfielder to replace Nimmo. Those decisions will determine how quickly the roster can be positioned to contend again.

The focus now shifts to how much the Mets can accomplish in one offseason and how far ownership is willing to go to address the club’s biggest needs, especially after the former offseason included the largest contract in sports history to Juan Soto. The coming weeks will show whether this plan becomes one of the most ambitious free agency pushes franchise history.