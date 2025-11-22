The New York Mets avoided arbitration with Tyrone Taylor by agreeing to a one-year, $3.8 million contract on Friday, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

The 31-year-old arrived in Queens after a December 2023 trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, and his multi-position outfield work

has given the Mets valuable coverage over the past two seasons. In 2025, Taylor appeared in 113 games, starting 87, while covering all three outfield positions and spending 106 games in center field, the position that has remained New York's most unsettled area. Although his overall WAR dipped from 2.0 in 2024 to 1.0 in 2025, Taylor’s defense continued to be a strong factor in his value to the team.

Offensively, Taylor was below par for much of the 2025 season, finishing with a .223 average, 18 doubles, three triples, two home runs, 12 stolen bases, and a .598 OPS. Though he underperformed with the bat, his defensive output kept him above replacement level. Overall, he has produced a .235 batting average, nine home runs, and 23 steals in 686 plate appearances for the Mets.

Article Continues Below

Taylor’s broader career resume includes 574 MLB games, a .238 average, 93 doubles, 50 home runs, 13 triples, and 198 RBI across seven big-league seasons. He was once a top-100 prospect in Milwaukee’s system and reached New York starting center-field role late in the 2024 season, even contributing his first postseason RBI that October. Taylor has also shown stronger production against left-handed pitching and retains one of the strongest throwing arms in the Mets outfield group.

Given the fact that center field is still a priority for offseason upgrades, New York is likely to explore external additions, but Taylor’s return ensures proven depth at a position that has lacked consistent output. If the club adds a new starter, Taylor projects as a fourth outfielder capable of covering all three spots while continuing to supply above-average defense.