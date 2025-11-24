The New York Mets made a bold trade when they swapped Brandon Nimmo for Marcus Semien. Now, Jeff McNeil's tenure with the Mets is hanging in the balance.

Semien is set to take over at second base, leaving McNeil without a clear spot on the diamond. Still, president of baseball operations David Stearns thinks McNeil's versatility could play a role on the Mets in 2026, via Mike Puma of the New York Post.

“David Stearns said he spoke to Jeff McNeil yesterday and outlined the situation,” Puma wrote. “Cited McNeil’s positional versatility, including possibly first base.”

There is a still a good shot McNeil ends up getting traded himself. The Semien trade should create a domino reaction throughout New York's roster. McNeil would certainly draw interest on the trade block. And without a starting role potentially available, the chances of him being dealt should only increase.

It might be a little lofty to expect McNeil to be an everyday first baseman. But his versatility will be valuable to whichever team he plays for. Since making the major league jump in 2018, McNeil has played every defensive position except for catcher. If he does stay with the Mets, manager Carlos Mendoza would at least be able to get a bit creative with fitting him in the lineup.

The utility man has appeared in 923 total games over his eight years with the team. He is a career .284 hitter with 80 home runs, 367 RBIs and 37 stolen bases. Furthermore, McNeil is a two-time All-Star and a former Silver Slugger.

But as the Mets look to shake things up entering 2026, McNeil's status is a bit up in the air.