The biggest storyline of the 2025 MLB offseason for the New York Mets is the impending free agency of first baseman Pete Alonso. While there has been talks about a mutual desire for a reunion between the slugger and the Mets, a prominent baseball insider has voiced quiet skepticism about how the negotiations are unfolding. This offseason could be a pivotal stretch for the Mets as they try to execute a free agency plan that can push the team back into the playoffs.

The Foul Territory network posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) a video from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, where the insider shared his honest assessment on the situation

“It's not a guarantee that Pete Alonso is back with the Mets, says @BNightengale.”

The longtime MLB insider made it clear that the sentiment around the league is that the Mets are prepared to move on if Alonso’s asking price climbs too high.

He also suggested that Alonso’s return may hinge on whether he is willing to accept the number the club is comfortable with.

“If Alonso wanted to come back at that dollar, fine. If not, so be it. And they were ready to walk away from him last year.”

Alonso’s market value has climbed after a strong 2025 season in which he hit .272 with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs. His decision to opt out puts him in a strong negotiating spot, especially without a qualifying offer. President of Baseball Operations David Stearns remains focused on run prevention which complicates a long contract for a below average defender. Projected figures for Alonso fall in the four to five year range worth 110 to 150 million dollars.

Although talks have improved since last winter the chance of his departure remains real as teams pursue the top first baseman on the market. Alonso is now 30-years-old and has spent the first seven seasons of his career with the team after debuting in 2019. The 2025 season was the last year of his deal and he now enters free agency for 2026.