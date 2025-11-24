The New York Mets shook things up in a big way, trading outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien. President of baseball operations David Stearns has now explained why the Mets decided to make a move.

Nimmo has been in New York for the past 10 seasons, seeing plenty of highs. But after whiffing on the playoffs in 2025, the Mets are prepared to go with a much different look, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com

“A recognition that what we did last year wasn't good enough, and running back the exact same group wasn't the right thing to do,” Stearns said.

With Steve Cohen as their owner, the Mets will be connected to all the top free agents available. Until each of them have signed, it's hard to judge the Nimmo trade at large. Overall, New York decided it was time to move on from their outfielder of 10 years. Nimmo ends his time with the Mets hitting .262 with 135 home runs, 463 RBIs and 54 stolen bases.

As New York continues configuring their lineup, it seems likely Semien will be the Opening Day second baseman barring injury or massive trade. He has hit .253 over his 13-year career, with 253 home runs, 801 RBIs and 139 stolen bases. Alongside his MVP and three All-Star appearances, the Mets wanted Semien due to his defensive ability at second.

New York will be one of the most intriguing teams in baseball as long as Cohen is calling the shots. It's clear him and Stearns are expecting much different results come 2026.