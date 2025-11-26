The New York Mets made a massive change to their roster when they traded Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers. It isn't lost on Nimmo the journey he had in New York.

He spent the first 10 years of his MLB career with the Mets, spanning 1,066 games. Before deciding to waive his no-trade clause, Nimmo took into account the legacy he crafted in Queens, via the MLB Network.

“If I stayed healthy, if I were to keep producing, it would pretty much be me and David Wright who had started and finished with the New York Mets. There was a chance of my number being up in the rafters.”

“This was something that I was forfeiting a legacy with the Mets,” he continued. “We would have to really believe that the Rangers wanted to win year in and year out.”

— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 25, 2025

Nimmo went on to have discussions with numerous different parties on both the Mets and Rangers, as well as his family. They all decided the trade would be best for business for all involved. In turn, Nimmo agreed to waive his no-trade clause and end his time with the Mets.

Over those 1,066 games, Nimmo hit .262 with 135 home runs, 463 RBIs and 54 stolen bases. He's coming off of a 2025 campaign that saw him register a .262 batting average alongside 13 stolen bases and career-highs in both home runs (25) and RBIs (92).

Nimmo will now have an impact role atop the Rangers' lineup. They'll be counting on him to bring a spark to the lineup.

His time with the Mets won't soon be forgotten, not after 10 years. But Nimmo at least considered a much bigger picture before accepting the trade.