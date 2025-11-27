The Toronto Raptors won their ninth straight game after defeating the Indiana Pacers, 97-95, in the NBA Cup behind the cold-blooded jumper of Brandon Ingram on Wednesday.

Ingram stirred Scotiabank Arena into a frenzy after sinking the game-winning bucket from the elbow over former Raptors star Pascal Siakam with only 0.6 ticks left.

The Pacers had the chance to steal the win or send the game into overtime but Bennedict Mathurin missed the shot.

BRANDON INGRAM WITH THE GAME-WINNER 🔥pic.twitter.com/KekSCdhchD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

With the Detroit Pistons losing to the Boston Celtics, the Raptors are now the hottest team in the Eastern Conference. They improved to 14-5, including 7-2 at home.

Ingram scored a game-high 26 points to carry Toronto. He added eight rebounds, two steals, and one block. He got ample support from Scottie Barnes, who finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals.

It's clear that when the 28-year-old Ingram is healthy, he remains one of the most lethal scorers in the league. He was traded to the Raptors in February but wasn't able to suit up in a single game due to an ankle injury. He has yet to play at least 65 games since his rookie year with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The former Duke standout has yet to miss an outing this season, averaging a team-high 21.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals.

Not many gave the Raptors a chance before the season, but Ingram, Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley leading the core, they have surprised everyone.

They will look to nail their 10th straight victory on Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets.