The MLB Hot Stove is heating up with All-Stars changing teams on Sunday. The Texas Rangers have sent All-Star second baseman Marcus Semien to the New York Mets in exchange for outfielder Brandon Nimmo. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the news on social media.

“BREAKING: The New York Mets and Texas Rangers are finalizing a trade that would send second baseman Marcus Semien to the Mets and outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Rangers, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote.

The Rangers have missed the postseason in two consecutive seasons since winning the 2023 World Series. They connected with another team that missed the playoffs amid expectations in 2025, as the Mets did not make it in Juan Soto's first season.

Rumors swirled early in the offseason that the Rangers were looking to cut costs after the disappointing season. They are one of six teams without a regional sports network deal, leaving their rights to MLB and cutting their revenue relative to other teams. With no playoff tickets to sell, that becomes more of an issue.

The Mets, meanwhile, were primed to make a big splash after their October collapse. Soto and Francisco Lindor are locked up long-term. But there could be more moves coming to other parts of the roster. This move opens a need in the outfield while leaving Luisangel Acuña without a home at second base.

Nimmo was a career Met, spending ten seasons in Queens after they made him a first-round pick in 2015. But even with a contract that runs through 2030, New York felt like it was time for a change. According to The Athletic's Will Sammon, Nimmo waived his no-trade clause to facilitate the deal.

This is not the first time that the Rangers and Mets have made a trade in the Steve Cohen era. Texas took on Max Scherzer in 2023 on its way to the World Series. But the Mets paid for most of the contract, netting them a better prospect return.