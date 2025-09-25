With the New York Mets looking to avoid the nightmare scenario for the MLB Playoffs, the team is also at risk of losing the last wild card spot after losing 10-3 to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. As the Mets try to prevent a meltdown before the playoffs, the two teams that are worth monitoring are the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks, as manager Carlos Mendoza speaks on scoreboard watching during the outings.

As Cincinnati and Arizona are one game behind New York for the last wild card spot, the former has the tiebreaker over the Mets, putting the team at great risk of missing out on the postseason, making every game a must-win. With the game getting out of hand for New York, Mendoza would admit he checked the scores of other games, but the main focus is for his team to play better, according to SNY.

“Yeah, I mean, I look up after, you know, that game got kind of got away from us, I look up and I saw that game was over,” Mendoza said. “But you can't worry about them, you know, we got to play better. You know, we didn't play good again today. And it doesn't matter, you know what other teams are doing. It starts on us, you know, and we're better than that.”

Fortunately for New York, the Reds lost 4-3 to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, giving them little breathing room.

Mets' Francisco Lindor on the playoff race

While the Mets need players to step up to hold the final playoff spot, it is still disappointing for fans to witness that the team has held on to a place in the postseason for every day since April 5, but can lose it with a handful of games remaining. New York star Francisco Lindor would speak after the game and admit he would take a “peek” at the other scores around the league, but his most important point was that the team has control of its own destiny.

“We control our own destiny in a way,” Lindor said, via SNY. “It's all about winning. Yeah, it's only natural we peek; everyone's on it as well. So, we wanna win because we control our destiny, but yeah, I definitely took a peek for sure.”

The Mets close out the series against the Cubs on Thursday night with four games left of the season.